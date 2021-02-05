Victory Christian girls face heartbreaking loss to Fayetteville, 50-47

The Victory Christian Lions fell to Fayetteville on Thursday night 50-47.
While the Lions had a 24-19 lead at the half and a 36-14 lead at the end of the third, the Wolves rallied in the final quarter, outscoring the Lions 16-11 to get the win.
“We were able to really push the offensive tempo (but) some missed layups would have made a big difference,” head coach Jared Arnold said. “We are still learning.”
Emily Frey had led her team in scoring with 16 points. Haley Hendrix followed behind with 14 points and a team best of 26 rebounds..
Katie Shadix contributed seven points, 14 rebounds and five assists while Grace Haney netted 10 points for the Lions.