Victory Christian dominates area opponent, exceeds last season's win total

PELL CITY — Victory Christian played another lopsided game on Tuesday, with the winning team celebrating a 22-1 run-rule victory in the fifth inning.
Victory Christian senior Josh Clough knew what it felt like to lose games like that before. It happened to the Lions more than once last season.
“It felt like the worst thing that could happen to a baseball team to get a lot of runs put on you,” Clough said. “And as much work as we put in at practice, it made everyone feel horrible about themselves, honestly.”
But on Tuesday, it was the Lions who were celebrating the dominant win for a change.
“It is pretty exciting,” Victory Christian freshman Jayden Hicks said. “I think we should have a good week of practice after this because we should be confident. Not cocky, but confident.”
The Lions (6-4-1) should feel confident. The Lions crushed Cornerstone to begin area play 2-0, and they already have more wins than they got last year.
“These guys, they have come a long way,” Victory Christian coach Stan Sargent said. “As the other guys have mentioned, they were really down last year. So their mental, just their confidence, has been building every week, and I think they think they are a good team now.”
What to know
— The Lions took a 7-0 lead after the first inning before adding three runs in the second and 12 in the third. Victory Christian. Under the direction of their coach, the Lions batters intentionally stepped on home plate while swinging in order to end the fourth inning quickly.
— Nine of 11 batters to see action for the Lions finished with at least one hit. Hicks led the way with a game-high three hits, including one for triple. He also recorded a game-high three RBIs and scored three runs.
— Clough finished with two hits, both for double. He also recorded a game-high three RBIs and scored two runs. Clough also took the mound for the first time this season. In two innings, Clough only gave up one hit to the six batters he faced.
— Victory Christian’s starting pitcher Phillip Brasher struck out three of eight batters and only gave up one hit.
— Three other Lions’ batters finished with exactly two hits, including Alex Hoggard, Kelton Strickland, and Braden Holladay.
Who said
— Sargent on the team remaining committed despite struggling last year: “I’m very proud of them. This is a great bunch of guys. They have really rallied together.”
— Sargent on Hicks: “Is really going to be probably one of my leaders, he is a ninth grader and he is probably going to be one of my leaders in the future.”
— Sargent on the impact of Tuesday’s win: “I think it builds it tremendously. … I think this right here will get them where they need to be.”
Next up
— The Lions travel to Westminster School at Oak Mountain on Saturday at 1 p.m.