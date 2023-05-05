Victory Christian coaches 'disappointed' in Lions' removal from county tournaments

Last week, the St. Clair County coaches association voted to remove Victory Christian from all future county tournaments in all sports. When asked for comment, county athletic director Rusty St. John said the county schools decided to return to playing only county schools in the tournaments.
He and others provided no additional details explaining the decision to remove the Lions, who have served as a competition-only-member without voting rights since 2019.
“I would say I was surprised,” Victory Christian girl’s basketball coach Jared Arnold said. “Because there have never been, no county school has ever contacted us about any kind of issue or problem. Really just more disappointed for our kids than anything because they enjoyed playing in it.”
The county coaches association voted to allow the Lions to play by a vote of 5-0 in 2019. Although an exact vote count regarding Victory’s removal has not been released, Lions coaches said they have heard it was 4-1 in favor of removing Victory Christian.
“All we did was bring money to the county tournament,” Victory Christian boy’s basketball coach Terry Etheredge said. “We got nothing out of it besides the fact of getting to play in it and the kids having an opportunity to compete on a big stage. Money-wise we didn’t get no money. … we didn’t want that. We just wanted to let our kids have a chance to compete.”
All three Victory Christian coaches interviewed for this story, Arnold, Etheredge and softball coach Ted Rorrer said their players looked forward to the county tournament more than a typical game.
“It’s disappointing, really disappointing for the girls, primarily,” Rorrer said. “They kind of used that county tournament as kind of a gauge to see if they were getting better or not.”
Of the three coaches interviewed, Rorrer was by far the most positive. While his players enjoyed the county tournament, he mostly appreciated the opportunities the current and past teams had and was less concerned with the future.
However, even Rorrer struggled to understand why no one bothered to offer the school an explanation or heads up either before or after the vote.
“Maybe they had a good reason,” Rorrer said. “But that kind of brings me to the next disappointing part. They didn’t tell us anything about it. … No one had the nerve to call us and say hey, this is what is going on. We just want to let you know. Had they done that, I’d have been fine with it. You vote us out, you vote us out, no big deal, no hurt feelings. But because of the way they did it, it seemed kind of underhanded to me.”
The coaches association sent a letter informing Victory Christian of the decision roughly 36 hours after the vote, but current reporting reflects that it did not provide any further explanation for the decision.
Arnold said former county athletic director Wayne Trucks always sent him a list of proposals ahead of all meetings. Arnold also attempted to receive an agenda ahead of this vote.
“Any time there were any proposals to be voted on, Mr. Trucks always sent our school a courtesy copy because even though we did not get a vote, the proposals could still have an effect on us,” Arnold said. “This year, I asked Mr. St. John if he would send us a copy of the proposals, a courtesy copy, and he refused.”
At that same meeting, the coaches association also voted to suspend the county basketball tournament until all participating teams were in different areas. This proposal was prompted after the Moody and Springville boys’ and girls’ teams played four times this season after they found themselves in the same area alongside St. Clair County.
It’s possible this proposal had a tangential relationship to the one involving Victory Christian’s removal, as the Lions currently play in the same area as Ragland. However, no one with the coaches association has offered that as a motive for Victory’s dismissal.
Despite their removal, Arnold and Etheredge both expressed frustration that the county basketball tournament won’t take place with or without them in 2024 and possibly several years to come.
“To me, if you play someone three times, what is the difference between playing them four times or 40 times,” Etheredge said. “I mean 90 percent of the time, the best team is going to win. To me, the more times I see somebody, the more times I feel like I have to beat them the next time I see them. That is just coaching.”
The Victory Christian girls recorded what Arnold believes is the school’s first-ever county tournament win in any sport when the Lions beat Ragland 43-21 in the opening round this year.
Ragland went 3-1 against Arnold’s team this season after avenging the county loss by beating Victory in the opening round of the area tournament.
Despite losing the final showdown this season, Arnold said he did not believe the county tournament game impacted that meeting in the area tournament.
“Absolutely not,” Arnold said. “I think by the time you’ve played three times there are no, at least in my experience, there are no secrets to be had. It’s 2023, film can be exchanged with a click of a mouse on a keyboard. Coaches are not driving to Jack's hamburgers and swapping videotapes anymore. Film is out there. Everyone can find out what everyone does with a click of a keyboard on the computer. Playing one more time in the county tournament, in my opinion, makes no difference on anything.”
Arnold said the school has discussed replacing the county tournament in future years with another tournament, although all discussions are still very hypothetical at this stage.
Rorrer, whose softball team travels to the Class 1A Eastern Regional in Albertville next week, believes facing the bigger schools in county tournaments helped prepare the Lions for the 1A competition they will face in the upcoming playoffs.
Those games won’t be there to prepare future Lions, but the softball coach said he’s choosing to focus on the positives.
“It kind of opens up our schedule a little bit to kind of make it exciting,” Rorrer said. “There are always pros and cons, and I try to see the pros in everything that we go up against. So the pros for this scenario is it opens up our schedule a little bit. We can schedule some other games, maybe play in a different tournament here and there and get a little bit different exposure for the girls, and that may be a good thing.”