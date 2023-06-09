Victory Christian boys outlast Donoho in scrimmage

PELL CITY — Donoho’s Jordan Cameron drilled a 3-point shot with 13 seconds left in Thursday afternoon’s offseason scrimmage at Victory Christian to force a sudden-death overtime period.
Both teams had multiple opportunities at the basket, but Lions sophomore Jayden Hicks sealed the deal when he drilled the first of two free throw attempts to secure Victory Christian’s 42-41 victory over Donoho.
“I’m proud of them, big time. They showed some resilience … They played a lot today in two games, so they are tired,” Victory Christian coach Terry Etheredge said. “I’m really proud of how they hung in.”
The win was the Lions’ second of the day after they defeated Westminster-Oak Mountain by double digits in the morning. Senior William Wilson-Hueter paced Victory Christian in both games, scoring 14 and 19 points, respectively, over Donoho and Westminster.
He also finished the win over Donoho with at least eight rebounds.
“He was our focal point last year, but I think he has matured a lot,” Etheredge said.
Wilson-Hueter scored only one point in the second half against Donoho, but he recorded at least four assists on wide-open Austin Lett layups, including two in the final 2:15 of regulation.
“When he got the ball, if you noticed, they had three guys dropped on him, and he was smart enough to kick it to Austin Lett on the other side,” Etheredge said. “And Austin scored like six or eight points in the second half.”
What to know
— Hicks finished the win over Donoho with 11 points, just ahead of Lett, who scored 10.
— Donoho’s Jordan Cameron scored a game-high 19 points in the loss. He also drilled a 3-point shot with 13 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Who said
— Etheredge on having Shepard Sargeant back out there after he missed a lot of time last season due to injury: “It is huge because he sees the floor so well. He gets passes to where they need to be. Sometimes he takes chances that I wouldn’t take, but they work out good because he’s a good athlete.”
— Etheredge on his guard play: “You got Peyton Scott, him and Shep, the one and two guards, we couldn’t do what we do without them two handling the ball and stuff. And Peyton, for a small guy, he can get up. At one point, he had like four rebounds in a row.”
— Donoho coach Korielle Beavers on replacing leading scorer Drew Williamson: “That is the thing. It can’t just be one guy. It’s got to be a multitude of guys. We got a lot of seniors. We got a lot of football guys. … I just got to figure out which one is going to step up. It can’t be one trying to be him. We got to get a multitude of guys trying to help out.
— Beavers on Cameron: “He is one I’m looking (at), because he is our returning leading scorer. He’s just got to figure out the fundamentally sound stuff that is going on situational. He’s going to play everywhere, every position. Just got to get his knowledge of the game up.”