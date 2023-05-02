 Skip to main content
Victory Christian baseball headlines all-area team, Winterboro and TCC also recognized

On Saturday, Victory Christian’s season ended in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs with a 12-1 loss to Coosa Christian in the series' third game. 

Although the Lions were disappointed with the weekend’s result, coach Stan Sargent was pleased with how his team rebounded this year after winning less than six games in 2022.

Not only did this group triple its win total from the previous year, but the Lions also recorded valuable playoff experience for the future and won their area.

“I am incredibly proud of our team in their improvement over last year,” Sargent said. “These guys worked very hard to win their area and get to the second round of the playoffs. Our seniors, Evan Crow, and Josh Clough, did a great job leading the team. For the rest of the team, their future is very bright for the coming seasons.”

With Victory Christian’s elimination from postseason play, Class 1A, Area 9 is now done for the season.

All Area 9 baseball team

Victory Christian School 

Evan Crow- Senior 

Jayden Hicks- Freshman

Shepard Sargent- Sophomore 

Alex Hoggard- Freshman

Winterboro

Hunter Willis- Junior 

Brody Edwards- Senior 

Kaden Reed- Senior 

Talladega County Central

Jhovi Cole- Sophomore 

K.J Isom- Sophomore 

Javari McKenzie- Sophomore 

Cornerstone 

Jeremiah Powell - Senior 

Robert Martin - Junior 

Jefferson Christian Academy

Brandon Williams - Junior

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep