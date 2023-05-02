Victory Christian baseball headlines all-area team, Winterboro and TCC also recognized

On Saturday, Victory Christian’s season ended in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs with a 12-1 loss to Coosa Christian in the series' third game.
Although the Lions were disappointed with the weekend’s result, coach Stan Sargent was pleased with how his team rebounded this year after winning less than six games in 2022.
Not only did this group triple its win total from the previous year, but the Lions also recorded valuable playoff experience for the future and won their area.
“I am incredibly proud of our team in their improvement over last year,” Sargent said. “These guys worked very hard to win their area and get to the second round of the playoffs. Our seniors, Evan Crow, and Josh Clough, did a great job leading the team. For the rest of the team, their future is very bright for the coming seasons.”
With Victory Christian’s elimination from postseason play, Class 1A, Area 9 is now done for the season.
All Area 9 baseball team
Victory Christian School
Evan Crow- Senior
Jayden Hicks- Freshman
Shepard Sargent- Sophomore
Alex Hoggard- Freshman
Winterboro
Hunter Willis- Junior
Brody Edwards- Senior
Kaden Reed- Senior
Talladega County Central
Jhovi Cole- Sophomore
K.J Isom- Sophomore
Javari McKenzie- Sophomore
Cornerstone
Jeremiah Powell - Senior
Robert Martin - Junior
Jefferson Christian Academy
Brandon Williams - Junior