Tyler Waldrep: Pell City will turn the corner soon, plus a look at the best players I saw in August

Normally, the first two weeks pour a bucket of cold water on the hopes of more than a few St. Clair Times area schools. This year feels different. Six of the eight teams have already won at least one game, and I’m buying stock in Pell City despite the team’s 0-2 start.
More on the Panthers, my All-August team, and the teams I can’t wait to see in September below.
Playoff Panthers?
No team impressed me more than Pell City did in the first two weeks. I don’t care that the Panthers lost both games. A four-point loss at No. 5, 5A Moody and a 7-point loss to No. 10, 5A Leeds at home is a good start for a Panthers team that lost those matchups by 63 total points last year.
Both Moody and Leeds have the talent to make a deep playoff run in 5A, although Leeds likely needs to fix some offensive issues if the Greenwave is going to be relevant in November.
There’s no doubt that Rush Propst has the Panthers moving in the right direction. Consistency has been an issue for Pell City on both sides of the ball, but the pieces appear to be there. Plus, kicker Jake Blackstone might secure more than a few wins this season.
Leeds coach Jerry Hood went out of his way to say that Pell City will make some noise this season, and I agree with him.
It helps that Pell City’s schedule gets a lot easier after this week’s matchup with No. 2, 6A Clay-Chalkville. The Panthers get Center Point, a bye, and then a trip to Eufaula to round out the month of September with some momentum.
The All-August team
I watched the following teams during the season's first two weeks: Pell City (twice), Leeds, Moody and Springville. Oh and yeah I decided to count last week as August even though it was Sept. 1.
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So, with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw in August, in addition to three other deserving players.
QB Charlie Johnston (Moody)
Against Pell City:
Completed 8 of 17 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns
Lost 19 yards on four rushes.
Johnston’s whole night changes if he doesn’t hit a wide-open Braden Wright at least 30 yards downfield on third and at least 21.
While it was a defensive mistake on Pell City’s part, the quarterback deserves credit for finding his fourth read in a tough spot. Plus, Johnston finished 3 of 4 for 76 yards on third down, allowing Moody to move the chains three times.
RB Mahlon Alverson (Springville)
Against Etowah:
25 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown
Alverson’s 17-yard touchdown with 2:59 remaining was the perfect exclamation point for the Tigers’ win. The triple option might have surprised Etowah early, but Alverson didn’t need the element of surprise. He picked up 84 rushing yards on 13 carries in the second half alone.
WR Braden Wright (Moody)
Against Pell City:
3 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown
Johnston said Wright never gets thrown to on that play in practice, but the receiver stayed with his route and picked up something like 30 yards after the catch in the process of scoring his 61-yard touchdown catch. He also picked up 22 and 33 yards to set Moody up for what became the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
K Jake Blackstone (Pell City)
Against Leeds:
3 of 3 on field goal attempts from 31, 40 and 45 yards away
2 of 2 on extra points
After the loss, Propst said he probably deprived Blackstone of one or two more field goals in an attempt to be more aggressive. The Pell City kicker is the rare Friday-night talent who looks like he should play on Saturdays.
Blackstone’s kicks generally look like they have more than enough distance, and his kickoffs sail deep enough to make returners think twice.
DB Cody Ingram (Springville)
Against Etowah:
At least two pass breakups
At least three tackles and 0.5 sacks for a loss of nine yards
Etowah spent most of the night picking on Ingram, but he came out ahead in this one. For the most part, Ingram appeared to have good coverage.
He also showed up in high-leverage moments. His sack came on Etowah’s first third down. One of his pass breakups came at or near the end zone. The other one came on the fourth down late in the fourth. Ingram’s play here set the Tigers up for Alverson’s touchdown.
DB Chase Jackson (Moody)
Against Pell City:
Returned a fumble 96 yards for a touchdown
7 total tackles, 3 solo
The defensive touchdown couldn’t have come at a better time, as it looked like Pell City was about to take a 10-point lead halfway through the third quarter.
Jackson’s night might have been even better had he not dropped an interception in the fourth quarter. The Coastal Carolina commit was all over the field for the Blue Devils and they needed every play he could muster.
Players and teams I’m excited to see in September
St. Clair County QB Landyn Smith and WR Jeremiah Thomas
Smith is only a freshman, but 282 passing yards and four touchdowns in his first start has my attention.
As for Thomas, he has what it takes to be the county’s best receiver this year. He looked capable of challenging for that spot early in 2022 before injuries derailed the Saints' offense a bit. New head coach Tyler Robinson has plenty of experience working with college receivers, so I can’t wait to see what he’s done with Thomas.
Springville
Beating Etowah in the opener was impressive, but as head coach Jon Clements said after the game, the Tigers “won’t surprise anyone” else with the triple option this year. Despite that, they remained competitive with Mortimer Jordan in a 35-28 loss.
I think the Tigers are well on their way to a remarkable turnaround, but September matchups against Leeds and Southside certainly won’t make things easy.
Victory Christian/Ashville
Two schools with new coaches that promised changes, especially where the offense is concerned. I’ve yet to see either, but I hope to fix that soon.