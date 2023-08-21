Tyler Waldrep: Moody reloads, Pell City rebuilds, plus the county's best games of 2023

I debated typing out some sort of personal introduction involving my husky melting in the August heat, but why waste your time?
You, like me and my dog Cavik are probably sick of the long hot summer that has already overstayed its welcome by at least a week.
Football is back in St. Clair County. It’s time to get back under the lights.
1. Moody is built to last
Moody coach Jake Ganus recently confided in me that the Blue Devils “left a lot on the table last year.”
Remember, this is the same Moody team that won the school’s first playoff since 2004, won a program record 10 games, and shattered offensive records by scoring 489 points.
As crazy as it might sound, I agree with him.
Now, I’ll say something the Moody coach might not agree with, at least not out loud.
The 2023 group should be even better.
Offensive lineman Mason Meyers, receiver Davion Dozier and quarterback Cole McCarty are gone. However, the group returns the bulk of its offensive line, and Arkansas State commit Blaine Burke at running back.
Ganus believes quarterback Charlie Johnston, who already has offers from Division I schools, including Pittsburgh, will be able to pick between most schools in the southeast by the end of the year.
Even if Johnston and the offense take time to gel, the defense is loaded with returning starters at every level. Nowhere is that more evident than the secondary, which features four-star Auburn commit A’Mon Lane and three-star senior Sidney Walton at corner. They are backed up by Coastal Carolina commit Chase Jackson and AJ Madison, who is described as the team’s best tackler, at safety.
So yeah, this season, mark me down as a believer in the Blue Devils again.
2. Don’t Rush the Panthers
Pell City hasn’t kicked off yet, but new coach Rush Propst has already made the school relevant for the first time in years.
During his introductory press conference, Propst fielded questions from multiple reporters. That’s not typical at the high school level.
When Pell City travels to Moody on Aug. 25, it will be Propst’s first game on the sidelines since the end of his tenure at Valdosta, which he coached in 2020.
This was the longest time away from the sport since he was named Ashville’s head coach in 1989. Propst recently told me his return would mean more because it’s coming not only in his home state but in the county where everything began.
He promises to lift the Panthers to heights they’ve never experienced, namely a state title. However, Propst has been careful to avoid putting a timetable on anything. Propst’s Panthers will face the same burden they did under Steve Mask and other former coaches.
The schedule is brutal. In the first three weeks, the Panthers face three ranked teams in No. 7 5A Moody, No. 6 5A Leeds and No. 2 6A Clay-Chalkville.
Those three teams combined to go 29-5 last season. They also beat the Panthers by a combined score of 152-31. I haven’t seen the Cougars this summer, but you now know how I feel about the Blue Devils. Leeds is another likely under-seeded team, considering last year’s group came up just short against eventual 5A champion Ramsay.
The path doesn’t get that much easier after that, as Pell City faces Center Point, Eufaula and Oxford. All three teams went to the playoffs, although Center Point was the only one to advance to the second round.
Pell City is going to turn the corner on the field this year in a dramatic way. Just give them time.
At least three weeks to be safe.
3. New coach, new look
While Propst’s arrival brought attention from elsewhere in the state, Pell City isn’t the only program hoping to turn things around behind new leadership.
Unlike Propst, the other new faces in the Times’ coverage area are all first-time head coaches.
Kirakias Shepard (Ashville) - Shepard was a co-defensive coordinator at Pell City last year and served as St. Clair County’s defensive coordinator from 2020-21.
Under Shepard’s leadership, expect the Bulldogs to run a more modern offense with an emphasis on putting athletes in space.
Tyler Robinson (St. Clair County) - Robinson served as an assistant coach at Huntingdon. Before that, he worked at Birmingham Southern (2018) and was a graduate assistant at Jacksonville State (2015-17).
Perhaps the biggest change fans will notice this season is a team that has more energy in the fourth quarter. Last year, the Saints relied on several players to go both ways, but Robinson said the program has gained more than 30 additional kids this year.
The Saints also plan to utilize receiver Jeremiah Thomas more than ever. Of course, their opponents might have some say on that.
Terry Etheredge (Victory Christian) - Unlike the other two, Etheredge does have some head coaching experience on the basketball court, most recently when he took over the Lions’ program during the middle of last season.
Etheredge also hopes a deeper roster will result in a more prepared football team. He plans to dress an additional 10 Lions on Friday nights this fall, giving the team 30 total available players.
4. Springville bounces back
Springville coach Jon Clements has an easy smile on his face this offseason he didn’t wear last August ahead of the 1-9 season. Last year’s group saw a few starters and other contributors depart late in the offseason, and the Tigers had already said goodbye to a rather large senior class.
This fall, the Tigers seem to return more experience. Clements said the bonds formed in the trials that come with a 1-9 season will be crucial this year.
I’m not sure how many wins any of that is worth, but I can’t argue with the smile on Clements' face or the excitement in his voice. I know the attention is on Pell City, but I’d consider Springville the real favorite for the most improved team in the county.
5. Touring St. Clair County
Maybe it’s just the long offseason finally ending, but the schedule this fall feels even bigger and more thrilling than last year’s slate.
Of course, most of you will spend each week cheering on your school, but everyone has a bye week. Spend your's watching some incredible football under the lights.
Although there are some incredible road matchups for our local teams this season, I only considered home games for this list.
Also, it was almost always a tough decision to narrow these games down. The only weeks that were relatively easy to pick were eight and 10. Anyone who went to either the Leeds-Moody or Springville-Pell City games last year understands why those were easy choices.
I also threw in some honorable mention options each week. Plus, Springville opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 24, so local football fans can and should enjoy two games next week.
0. Etowah at Springville (Thursday), Pell City at Moody (Friday)
HM: Ashville at St. Clair County
1. Leeds at Pell City
HM: Southeastern at Ragland
2. Donoho at Ragland
HM: Talladega County Central at Victory Christian
3. Centerpoint at Pell City
HM: Randolph County at Ragland
4. Donoho at Victory Christian
HM: Alexandria at Springville
5. Hayden at Ashville
HM: Sylacauga at Leeds
6. Victory Christian at Ragland
HM: Moody at Springville
7. Shades Valley at Pell City
HM: St. Clair County at Moody
8. Moody at Leeds
HM: Lincoln at St. Clair County
9. Southside at Moody
HM: Springville at St. Clair County
10. Pell City at Springville
HM: Munford at Ashville