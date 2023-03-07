Tyler Robinson brings college coaching experience to St. Clair County football

ODENVILLE — St. Clair County football coach Tyler Robinson only knows how to do one thing— win.
“The last time I remember having a losing record was when I was on the yellow team in soccer when I was about four or five years old,” Robinson said.
The school officially approved Robinson as the new coach on March 1. He spent the last four years serving as an assistant coach at Huntingdon. Before that, Robinson was at Birmingham Southern in 2018 and was a graduate assistant at Jacksonville State from 2015-17. Throughout his coaching tenure, he worked primarily with receivers and quarterbacks.
Those teams went a combined 67-20, and none finished below .500. Throw in Robinson’s four years playing at Huntingdon (2010-13) and his teams are 100-36.
“I've been very blessed,” Robinson said. “I've been part of seven conference championships and one national runner-up championship while I was at JSU.
“Being a part of stuff like that teaches you what it takes to win and to be a part of a winning program. Not have just one good team. You know, teams come and go every year is a new team, but building something that lasts and a special program that's what I'm looking to build here.”
Winning seasons have been few and far between as of late. According to online records, St. Clair County’s last season above .500 came in 2017. The last one before that came in 2010.
Not that Robinson just expects the win total to go up overnight.
“First things we talked about (with the players), again, ‘this is not going to be an easy journey,’” he said. “I was straightforward honest with them about that. It's going to be a lot of hard work.”
St. Clair County principal Joe Goble said he isn’t worried about Robinson’s youth or the fact that this will be his first time serving as a head coach.
“I was looking for an individual that would provide some much-needed stability, consistency, and longevity to our program,” Goble said. “I believe coach Robinson’s enthusiasm and maturity of and around the game of football outweigh the issue of his youth, in fact, in the current climate of high school athletics, I feel it gives him an advantage.”
Goble said he also liked that Robinson has spent almost his entire coaching and playing career with either longtime Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk or former Jacksonville State head coach John Grass, the latter of whom also accomplished a lot with both Ashville and Moody among other Alabama high schools.
“What stood out for the committee and for me was his (Robinson’s) knowledge of the game, his ability to communicate his vision for the program, his passion to bring SCCHS back to football prominence in our 5A area,” Goble said. “His experience as a college recruiter for the North Birmingham area. … Coach Robinson also was able to convey his understanding of our rural community, past success and tradition of our program, and the importance that our community places on the success of all athletic programs.”
Robinson said he looks at St. Clair County as a program filled with untapped potential. He said many of the players he worked with in college arrived unable to block or run routes properly. Quarterbacks struggled to read defenses.
These are a few of the specific areas Robinson believes he can help the players improve and put their best foot forward for college scouts that might be watching.
“We got some that are definitely gonna go and play and chances to play at the Division I level,” Robinson said. “I truly believe Jeremiah Thomas is an obvious one who's a very good football player. He's not only one of the best players on our team, I truly believe he's one of the best receivers not only in this county but in the state.”
But Robinson doesn’t just plan on opening doors for St. Clair County’s best. He knows that isn’t a realistic path for everyone. Heck, he remembers growing up with dreams of playing for the Crimson Tide.
Robinson believes his connections and knowledge of the recruiting process will help pave an easier path for anyone looking into other college football levels.
As for what he gets out of the whole experience besides the chance to make a meaningful impact on the lives of kids? For Robinson, leading St. Clair County offered him the chance to come home.
He grew up in Oxford. His wife, Shelby Robinson, grew up in Talladega. They now have two daughters, two-year-old Hendon Kate Robinson and one-month-old Tinley Robinson.
Robinson said he recognizes the new job might keep him away from the girls more than his old job, but in his mind, what Robinson gained, both in proximity to his family and in the support of the St. Clair County community, is worth so much more.
“One of the big pieces that really stood out to me too is this community. … Friday night and the whole city and county shuts down to go to football games,” Robinson said. “You don't get that at the college level, you really don’t. So us stepping into it, we wanted to find room somewhere. That's a big piece of it. Everybody I've met so far in the community, everybody I've been around, this has been awesome. And it excites us, to be a part of something.”