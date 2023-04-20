Time to roar: Victory Christian dominates Waterloo, advances to second round

PELL CITY — Victory Christian freshman Alex Hoggard played so well throughout Thursday’s run-rule victories over Waterloo in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs that his inside-the-park home run almost became an afterthought.
“It feels great,” Hoggard said. “First-ever playoff experience. Just thankful to have a team that was able to back us up.”
Hoggard’s dominance shined through nearly every time he stepped up to the plate. The freshman finished with a team-high seven total hits, including one for double and a homer, after only nine plate appearances in the two games. He also scored a team-high seven runs and finished second with six RBIs.
Hoggard’s homer seemed to be relatively inconsequential at the time. The Lions were leading 11-1 in the fourth inning and staring down two outs with runners on first and second. Then, the freshman hit one just short of the fence.
Hoggard paused briefly at second before breaking for home plate to seal the deal. That play all but guaranteed that the Lions would take the first game in 4.5 innings which is exactly what happened when the defense recorded two outs on the bases to end the game with a 16-1 run-rule victory.
“Their confidence has been building all season long, and I can tell from game one it’s a whole different ball team right here,” Victory Christian coach Stan Sargent.
Hoggard’s home run gave the team breathing room over the 10-run minimum required to run rule, and ending the game early was crucial because starting pitcher Evan Crow was called back to action in the third inning of game two.
Sargent said he wouldn’t have called Crow back to the mound if his pitch count had been much higher than the 66 he threw in game one.
Crow struck out six of 19 batters in the first win while giving up only four hits. Somehow, he looked even sharper in the second game when Crow struck out five of 11 batters while only giving up a single hit to secure a 16-5 run-rule victory in game two.
“Phenomenal, “ Sargent said. “Evan, he is the backbone of our team. He’s a senior, been here played up probably since eighth grade. He’s a phenomenal player, and we have a lot of trust in him on the mound.”
What to know
— All nine Lion batters to see at least five plate appearances finished the day with multiple hits and seven recorded at least four total hits. In a day filled with great hitting performances, leadoff hitter Jayden Hicks and Crow each managed to separate themselves from the pack with five hits. Crow finished with one double, and he also forced an error in the second game that sent him to third base, where he was left stranded.
— Hicks’ experienced something of a rebound, recording four hits in the second game after he came up empty during his first three at-bats in game one. He finished the day with two RBIs and two runs scored.
— Victory Christian sophomore Shepard Sargent finished the day with a team-high eight RBIs, thanks largely to a performance that included two doubles and one triple.
— Victory Christian junior Rylan Fomby secured a trip to first in all seven of his plate appearances. He walked three times, recorded three hits and benefitted from an error.
— Victory Christian actually trailed 4-1 after the first inning of the second game before retaking the lead for good after scoring nine in the third.
Who said
— Crow on striking out the final batter in game two: “It just feels like you’re on cloud nine.”
— Crow on his pitching performance: “It was the team that helped me out the most. Came in when I needed them to and they didn’t let nothing by them.”
— Hoggard on coming back in the second game: “We just remembered that if we can do it the first game, we can do something the second game, so we just brought each other up.”
— Sargent on his team’s resolve after trailing early in game two: “That is one thing that we have worked on all year long is the mental part of the game. If that had happened early in the year, they probably would have folded, but they have changed their mentality through the year.”
Next up
— Victory Christian will face the winner of Coosa Christian and Addison next week. The exact time and date remain undetermined.