Three-star Moody receiver Davion Dozier commits to Arkansas Razorbacks

Moody wide receiver Davion Dozier became the latest Blue Devil to announce his plans for college when he committed to Arkansas on July 13.
“He’s the best deep ball receiver, I think, in the state,” Moody coach Jake Ganus said. “The way he can go and get it and judge the ball in the air and just with his frame and his athletic ability and how well he can jump, he’s tough to guard. We call those 50/50 balls, it can go to the offense or the defense. He wins a lot. It is not really 50/50 for him.”
Dozier, a three-star prospect currently ranked 35th overall in the state by 247Sports, selected the Razorbacks over multiple Power 5 schools, including Tennessee, South Carolina, Duke and Maryland.
“He felt his best fit was at Arkansas, and I felt the same way,” Ganus said. “That was my gut feeling, and he chose that.”
When asked to explain his reasoning, Ganus said he looks at how long a coach has been with the school and how likely that is to change in the future. The Moody coach then referred to increasingly high expectations placed on college coaches these days.
“You get fired for winning 10 games, look at Dan Mullen at Florida. Well, (Arkansas) coach (Sam) Pittman, he was a guy that wasn’t supposed to, he wasn’t a pretty hire. O-line coach and he took a team that was awful, hadn’t won an SEC game in years and during Covid wins more games they had in the previous three years and last year finished in the top 10 and puts kids in the NFL.”
Speaking of the NFL, Ganus said he could envision Dozier growing into the role Treylon Burks held, which allowed the former Razorback receiver to go 18th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
“Davion is built like him in terms of his size,” Ganus said. “He’s not as thick as him, obviously, but he is 17 years old, and I can see him really growing into that role of being that big outside receiver for them, and I felt like it was a great fit.”
Dozier checks in at 6-foot-4 and weighs somewhere between 185 and 195, according to 247 and Rivals recruiting services. Burks is 6-foot-2 and weighed 225 when he was drafted this spring.
If Ganus is to be believed, Dozier might be able to match the former Razorback in a foot race as well. Burks completed the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.55. Ganus said Moody has timed Dozier completing the 40 with a time of 4.5 using a laser.
“What it really does is open up the run game, and it opens up the other receivers,” Ganus said of that speed. “Because if you are going to single cover a guy like Davion, we’re going to give it to him 40 times.”
Dozier will return to the field when Moody opens the season at Pell City on Aug. 19.
“Arkansas, who is trending up in every way, I think coach Pittman has got them going, and I think they are going to be good for a really long time,” Ganus said. “I mean it is a big deal. It is a life-changing deal for him. Almost generational. Cause now he has a chance to get a degree at a great school, and we are really thankful for that.”