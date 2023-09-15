'The way it is': Leeds running back rewards coaches' faith in win over St. Clair County

LEEDS — Leeds running back Z.J. Dale has dreamed of earning a starting role with the varsity team for years. He’s imagined what it would feel like to find the end zone countless times.
He won’t have to do that anymore.
Not after the junior scored his first career touchdown in a 34-0 victory over St. Clair County on Friday night.
“It felt very amazing,” Dale said.
On the play, Dale raced past a defender near the line of scrimmage, broke the ankles of a second would-be tackler before dragging a third defender three yards into the end zone for his first career score.
He celebrated the moment his dreams came true with a brief crane kick in the end zone.
“I’m very thankful for them giving me a chance, like feeding me the ball more,” Dale said, referring to his coaches.
Dale finished the evening with a game-high 18 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown despite carrying the ball only twice in the second half.
To hear Leeds coach Jerry Hood discuss it, Dale earned every single one.
“He’s kind of been the hero of our offense this year,” Hood said. “We didn’t know how good he would take to being a starting running back, and he has allowed us not to have to run that by committee. He’s the tailback, and that is the way it is.”
What to know
— Leeds backup quarterback Sam Lollar got the start and completed six of 11 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. His first was a 22-yard completion to receiver Taylon Gaiter. His second was a 10-yard throw to running back Grayson Ford.
— Leeds defensive back Jeremiah Hall found the end zone again, this time when he returned an interception 65 yards. In the second half, he also broke up a pass on a would-be touchdown in one-on-one coverage.
— Leeds kicker Avery Langford converted on field goal attempts from 27 and 20 yards out. He also succeeded on all four extra-point attempts.
— Gaiter was something of a big-play threat on Friday. He carried the ball twice, including once for a 30-yard gain.
— Leeds defensive ends Kavion Henderson and Chris Burge made their presence felt. Henderson recorded at least two sacks and at least three other tackles. Burge likely led the team in tackles. He had at least nine, including one for loss, but he and Henderson likely finished with many more between them.
— St. Clair County quarterback Landyn Smith completed eight of 13 passes for 92 yards and an interception. He left the game after Henderson sacked him for a 13-yard loss. Smith returned after nine offensive plays between two drives.
— St. Clair County receiver Jeremiah Thomas finished with four catches for a game-high 62 yards. Most of it came on one play when Thomas picked up 54 yards. He also might have scored at the end of a similarly big play, but the defender grabbed him from behind, forcing him and the Saints to settle for defensive pass interference.
Who said
— Hood on how Gaiter opens up the offense: “Well, his speed. He is unbelievably fast, and he’s tough for a freshman. Once he got loose here, Sam just threw a beautiful ball and let him run under it and put a lot of air under it, and once that starts happening, then all them guys have to back up because here comes his speed, and once they back up then we can run it.”
— Hood on St. Clair County: “I thought they protected the quarterback pretty good for a good long while. And he got some balls off down the field and a couple more, and the other thing is there was one they should have caught that we got lucky they dropped, and they got behind us another time. I was proud to play them, and I think their future is really bright.”
— Robinson on Smith’s injury: “The first thought for everybody is oh no. …. And for the guys to see him step back out, it shows that him as a ninth grader, he’s tough, man. He took a shot, he’s got a little leg contusion, but he decided to keep fighting. He wanted to fight for his brothers, and that is what it is going to take for us to take a step forward.”
— Robinson on senior Devin Tilley: “Just a very talented athlete. … He’s a senior, he’s a leader, and he just plays with his hair on fire, and he is just all over the place."
— Robinson on the future: “We need to just continue to get better. That is what coach Hood was just telling my guys. We are getting better, he sees it, everybody sees it, but now we got to see it for ourselves at this point.”
Next up
— Leeds hosts Sylacauga on Sept. 29.
— St. Clair County hosts Southside on Friday at 7 p.m.