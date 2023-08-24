The most important football game for each St. Clair County team in 2023

Football returns in full force Thursday night.
The coaches only want to talk about game one, but I think this season could be St. Clair County’s best fall in some time.
With that in mind, I’ve selected one game for each team that I’m looking forward to the most.
Ashville
Game: Sept. 15 at Hanceville
First-year coach Kirakias Shepard said he’s not letting an incredibly short offseason stop the Bulldogs from aiming for a playoff bid.
The Bulldogs likely need at least two more region wins to be in the mix. Hanceville beat Ashville by only nine points, so it stands to reason that the path to the postseason probably starts there.
Plus, this will be the Bulldogs' fourth game under Shepard. So things should start to click for a wildly different offense around this part of the season.
Leeds and Moody
Game: Oct. 20 Moody at Leeds
Last season’s 14-13 victory by Leeds at Moody felt like a playoff matchup to say the least. Both teams put on a worthy performance in what was essentially a de facto region championship. The stakes may remain the same again this season.
The extra home game propelled Leeds to the 5A quarterfinals while some of Moody’s players watched from the bleachers after the Blue Devils lost in the second round on the road.
Can we just skip to October already?
Pell City
Game: Oct. 6 at Oxford
The Panthers open the season with three ranked opponents in the first three weeks. With new coaches, it feels responsible to give Pell City time before even beginning to judge the Panthers’ progress under Rush Propst.
The trip to Oxford will be Pell City’s sixth game this season. Last year’s group really seemed to turn the corner at game seven under former coach Steve Mask.
We’ll have to make the trip to Oxford to see if Propst’s team can get there one week earlier.
Ragland
Game: Oct. 27 at Spring Garden
Last year the Purple Devils seemed poised for a deep postseason run. Then came a 47-21 loss at home to Spring Garden in a game that decided the region.
Plenty, if not most, of Ragland’s players were dealing with illness ahead of that showdown, and it’s possible the loss to Spring Garden cost them the chance of a favorable first-round matchup that might have given them time to recover.
Instead, Ragland lost to Marion County at home and went home early. This season’s finale at Spring Garden might provide the exact same stakes if the Purple Devils take care of business leading up to it.
Springville
Game: Sept. 22 Home vs Alexandria
The Tigers are more than ready to turn the page from last season’s 1-9 finish. Springville feels like a team that should surprise opponents this season.
Lincoln and Alexandria feel like region matchups the Tigers could move to the win column this season. However, Springville faces Lincoln on the road this fall, so a home showdown with Alexandria feels like the best spot for the Tigers to get a statement region win, if there is one.
St. Clair County
Game: Oct. 27 Home vs Springville
The Saints looked up at everybody else in the region standings last year. A 10-point loss to Springville was the Saints’ closest region matchup.
Plus, it’s game nine under first-year coach Tyler Robinson. Plenty of time for St. Clair County to find a rhythm under its new coach.
Victory Christian
Game: Sept. 22 Home vs Donoho
It probably doesn’t feel like it, but the Lions only needed to beat Donoho to sneak into the playoffs. Victory Christian lost that meeting 21-7 on the road.
The Lions would need the rest of the region schedule to play out the same way or win more games in region play. Either way, it’s tough to imagine Victory Christian being in the picture in October if the Lions can’t beat Donoho at home this year.