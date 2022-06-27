That’s a wrap: Springville senior earns All-State honors

ODENVILLE — Springville senior Makalyn Kyser felt like her swing was off during region play this season, but nobody could criticize her bat for what it did on the final day of her career.
At the state playoffs in Oxford, Kyser seemed to almost one-up herself at the plate all day until she sent the ball over the fence to score Springville’s only run in a 2-1 loss to Calera in Kyser’s final game.
“It will definitely be a good memory,” Kyser said. “Just because I saw my teammates, they were up for me, and really they made me enjoy the time that I had just hitting a home run. Even though we didn’t win, it is something that I will remember rather than the loss.”
Earlier this month, Kyser, the team’s starting catcher, was given one more reason to wear her uniform with pride when she earned a spot on the Class 6A All-State First Team.
“Hard work always pays off,” Springville coach J.P. Taruc said. “And you could tell with her that with her, anytime she comes into the field or onto the field or in the classroom or what have you, she is going to give it all she’s got. … Her great work ethic exemplifies why she is first-team All-State.”
Springville pitcher Bella Bullington, a sophomore this season, earned Second Team All-State honors.
“I was just really shocked and surprised that I was able to make it,” Bullington said.
For Kyser, this was her third time earning First Team honors after also doing so as an eighth-grader and as a junior.
“We’ve been pitching and catching for the last couple years,” Kyser said. “And just to know that I was able to be on the same All-State team as her and to help her get there. … She did work really hard to make the team, and I’m just glad I got to experience that with her.”
Taruc said the relationship between those two players proved pivotal in several of Springville’s biggest games this season.
"Sometimes we were trying to figure out what pitch to call, those two already knew what they wanted to call with certain players on the lineup,” Taruc said. “That is critical.”
Although Bullington will have to do it with a new catcher, the Springville coach said he expects big things from the pitcher after she improved so much inside the circle as a sophomore.
“I think there’s some pitches that she wasn’t really comfortable pitching last year that she was so much more comfortable pitching this year,” Taruc said. “And she started adding a couple more pitches to be honest with you and moving them so much better.”
The coach also expects big things from Kyser. In fact, Taruc said he couldn’t imagine anyone better suited to represent Springville. He also said replacing the leadership she brought to the team will be one of the biggest tasks that await the 2023 team.
As for the departing senior herself, Kyser said she’s proud of her entire team this season. She felt like the entire team pulled together and put forth its best effort to finish tied for fifth overall in the Class 6A state tournament.
“I just love my community,” Kyser said. “And the reason my career ended so well is because of everybody that pushed me in my community and wanted to see me succeed, so I really am grateful for them.”
Her coach said Kyser dreams of coaching one day. He hopes that wish comes true at Springville sooner rather than later.
“If there’s an opening (here), she is open arms for us, there is no doubt about that,” Taruc said. “I will be honest with you, she was a coach for us on the field, and she knew the game so well that it was just instincts for her.
“She never got frustrated, pressure never really affected her. She just went out there and played ball. To have somebody like that is unbelievable. She is going to be one of those that is always talked about in Springville just because she is not only doing it on the field, but off the field, and hopefully, one day she’s back on the field with us.”