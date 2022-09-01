Stevens wins St. Clair Classic

ODENVILLE – He worked all summer to improve, to get better, faster, and all that effort paid off Saturday with a first place finish in the St. Clair County Classic.
Ashville High School cross country senior runner Joe Stevens ran his way to the top spot, leading his team to a second place finish against 22 other teams.
“I was really impressed with Joe’s performance,” said Ashville cross country coach Michele Rogers. “All the guys stepped up. They embrace each other like family. If someone doesn’t have a good race, another one will step up.”
Stevens also shaved 40-50 seconds off his best time on the course from last season.
“This is one of the slower courses,” he said.
Stevens finished the 3.1-mile or 5K course in 17 minutes, 6 seconds.
Second place finisher William Nichols of Cullman finished almost a minute behind the Ashville runner, clocking an 18 minute, 3 second course time.
“I was ready for this one,” Stevens said. “I felt like I was definitely pushing.”
Stevens followed St. Clair County High School runner Mason Williamson for the first mile. Williamson had already planned to drop out of the race after the first mile because he did not want to stress a nagging knee injury.
“Hopefully, by mid-September I will be back at 100 percent,” Williamson said before the race.
After Williamson exited the race, Stevens took the lead for good.
“I didn’t even know who was behind us,” Stevens said. “I figured we had a pretty good lead. I just tried not to slow down and kept pushing myself. I tried to keep hurting, and not let myself get comfortable.”
The Cullman boys won the team title with 30 points, while Ashville followed with 59 points for second place. The top five runners on each team contributed to their total team score.
Ashville’s top five runners were Ryan Matthews, who finished eighth; Auggie Lemonds; Bruce Pantoja; and Coby Caswell.
The Ashville girls finished fourth, despite the absence of their top runner, Taylor Knight, who couldn’t attend Saturday’s cross country meet.
Anzlee Farmer led the Bulldogs with a ninth-place finish, crossing the finish line with a time of 25 minutes, 24 seconds.
“Anzlee stepped up and surprised us,” Rogers said.
Molly Northam finished 15th, while Alana Whiteman followed closely for 16th place.
“Molly did amazing,” Rogers said, adding that the runner was competing in her first cross country race after an injury took her out of last year’s cross country season.
Sydney Worsham and Keely Massey rounded out the top five finishers for the Ashville girls.
The St. Clair County Classic attracted teams from across Central and North Alabama.