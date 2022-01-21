State duals wrestling: A year after finishing runner-up, Ashville takes the crown

The Ashville wrestling team has collected its second consecutive state crown after defeating Deshler 39-27 in the Class 1A-4A duals tournament on Friday.
The Bulldogs finished runner-up to Cleburne County last season before collecting the regular state title.
“It feels awesome. After last year not being able to come away with the dual championship, it's a burden on you when you had a chance to win and you let it slip through your grasp,” Browning said. “And to lose those seven seniors last year and to come back with this team and the work they put in and to actually take it home this year, I’m ecstatic.”
During the final matchup, Ashville and Deshler split the first 10 matches evenly. However, Ashville took control when Dylan Harris pinned Deshler’s Devin Jeffreys at 172 pounds, and Cody Fincher followed with a pin of Deshler’s Andrew Gates.
Leading up to the tournament, the Bulldogs automatically qualified for quarterfinals as Prattville Christian forfeited the tournament. Ashville then went on to beat Dora 45-31 and then Saint James 40-24 in the semi finals.
The Bulldogs will look to take the regular state championship once again Feb. 18-19 where their top four wrestlers will compete.