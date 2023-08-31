Starting strong: St. Clair County kicks off season with first win since 2020

St. Clair County came up just short more than once during back-to-back winless seasons in 2021 and 2022. On Friday night, the Saints weren’t interested in playing close games anymore when they blew out Ashville 41-24 in St. Clair County coach Tyler Robinson’s head-coaching debut.
St. Clair County receiver Jeremiah Thomas stole the spotlight for much of the evening when he hauled in six receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Landyn Smith commanded an offense that only lost yards on three plays. The Saints finished the evening with 487 total yards.
Smith completed 19 of 25 passes for 282 yards, four touchdowns and only one interception. He also picked up 21 rushing yards on eight carries.
Antonio Bass finished with a team-high 90 rushing yards and one score on 11 carries. That just barely eclipsed teammate Aidan Huff’s 89 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Receiver Tra’vell Jones scored the remaining touchdown in the process of catching seven passes for 79 yards.