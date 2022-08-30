St. Clair County unable to keep pace with Corner

ODENVILLE – It did not take long for the Corner Yellow Jackets to establish who was in charge Friday night as on the first play from scrimmage Landon Peterson hooked up with Nicolas Dyer for a 60-yard touchdown pass against the St. Clair County Saints.
The Yellow Jackets went on to a 48-27 victory in their first game of the season leaving the Saints 0-2.
With Corner up 13-0 midway of the second quarter, the Saints got on the scoreboard on a 23-yard run by Ryan Parker.
A touchdown run by Peterson extended Corner’s lead to make it 20-7, but on the very next play, SCCHS’s Nigel Dowdell raced 80 yards to keep the Saints close.
With 20 seconds remaining in the first half, the Yellow Jackets scored again to make the halftime score 27-13.
Corner scored on its first possession of the second half, but the Saints drove 80 yards in seven plays to light up the scoreboard again as Parker found the end zone from five yards out to make the score 34-20.
Each team scored again before the end of the third quarter with St. Clair’s touchdown coming on a 57-yard run by Hunter Zuchelli.
Corner added a touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 74-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 48-27.
The Saints are off this Friday, and will look for their first win Sept. 9 at home against Leeds in their first region game.