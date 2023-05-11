St. Clair County softball continues making history at regionals

ALBERTVILLE — It’s been 10 years since St. Clair County softball last qualified for the regional round of the postseason.
Most, if not all, of the players, were likely too young to have any serious dreams of playing at regionals. They were definitely too young to appreciate the history they made when they beat Guntersville 15-0 in four innings on Thursday morning in the Class 5A Eastern Regional. That win guarantees St. Clair County will be one of six teams competing for two state tournament spots on Friday.
"It is amazing, we are peaking at the right time,” St. Clair County coach Jessica Hood said. “One through nine."
That might be underselling the Saints' dominance at the plate just a bit. Four girls recorded multiple hits despite only three opportunities, while three others reached at least first twice, either because they earned a walk or got hit.
The Saints loaded the bases and held an 8-0 lead in the third inning when Brooklynn Sertell hit one over the fence to all but cement the victory.
"Brooklynn has been a great leader,” Hood said. “She deserves it, and they look for her to do that. She's ready to be on the big stage, and it is awesome. She carries the team, and she is our leader."
Sertell wasn’t the only power hitter in the win. Izabella Banks drove in the game’s first run when she hit a triple in the second inning. Then Aniyah Dean hit a triple to drive in two runners in the third inning.
The Saints were no less dominant on defense. Pitcher Oaklie Rewis struck out three of 15 batters and only gave up two hits.
After the win, Hood said she did have some concerns that her players might put too much pressure on themselves, considering it’s been a decade since the Saints have had this opportunity.
What she wasn’t worried about was their confidence. The Saints earned a lot of that when they beat Moody 11-4 and 5-4 in the area championship games last week after falling to Moody 11-4 earlier in the tournament.
"I've seen a switch kind of in our players,” Hood said. “They kind of relaxed a little bit and came ready to play ball."