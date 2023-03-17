St. Clair County rallies to open area play with huge win at Fairview

It’s not always the first impression that matters most, and St. Clair County proved that on Tuesday when the Saints rallied to beat Fairview 16-3 on the road thanks in part to a 10-run seventh inning.
St. Clair County senior Tyson Stein drove in the first two runs of the seventh with a home run.
"I was looking fastball early, I got it, and thankfully I connected,” Stein said. “I glanced over in the dugout and saw the guys excited, I felt like it was going to be a big inning, and my teammates just kept doing their jobs to win every at-bat.”
Stein’s big hit wasn’t the first home run for the Saints (6-10) that day. That came from fellow senior Jordan Stephenson in the fifth inning.
The fireworks display put on by the Saints late represented a huge change from the game’s opening three innings as St. Clair County struggled to hit anything at all and was held scoreless.
Then in the fourth inning, the Saints scored twice thanks to errors and trailed 3-2 before hits by Nicholas Bosque and Parker Blankenship gave St. Clair County a 4-3 lead.
Blankenship led the Saints on the mound on Tuesday. After five innings, he gave up only two earned runs while striking out four batters before Sawyer Motes relieved him.
Since the win on Tuesday, they split a doubleheader with Fairview on Thursday, losing 15-3 and winning 7-4. St. Clair County will travel to Leeds on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
"Things didn't start out well,” St. Clair County coach Steven Nuss said of Tuesday’s win. “We benefited from an error by Fairview in the fourth inning and then put a few hits together, and it all started clicking. We are happy to get a win in area play and look forward to continued success.”