St. Clair County overcomes slow start to beat Ashville

ODENVILLE — St. Clair County had plenty of questions when Thursday’s match with Ashville began, including concerns over the health of sophomore Charlea Howard, who returned from injury.
Thanks in no small part to the play of Howard, the Saints ended the afternoon with a victory in four sets, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22.
“Normally, she plays all the way around and serves,” St. Clair County coach Meghan Duren said. “But yeah, we kind of were like we'll see how front row goes. See how serving goes. We didn’t let her play back row other than when she was coming in from serving. Today was a test run.”
Consider that test a successful one. Howard proved to be a difference-maker most of the afternoon, especially when she recorded a couple of late kills and an ace to help St. Clair County stave off an Ashville rally.
Howard, who suffered a third-degree ankle sprain in the season's second match, finished the day with at least eight kills and one block during the final three sets, although her official totals will likely be much higher.
She wasn’t the only Saint to prove something on Thursday. Abigail Mullens played in her second match with the varsity team, and she recorded at least nine kills, two blocks and one ace.
Duren credits both of them with helping the Saints slow down Ashville’s Lydia Northam. She recorded at least six kills and one ace in the opening set, but she never quite took control in the same fashion after that.
Northam came close in the fourth set when she recorded at least three kills, one block and a pair of aces.
“I think putting 14 (Mullens) on the front row whenever she’s on the front row helps,” Duren said of Northam. “Because she blocks and gets hands on things, and then obviously No. 1 Charlea also blocks and gets hands on things, and then I think we just did a better job of blocking and a better job of getting our balls deep.”
What to know
— As with the other players, Northam’s exact totals weren’t available following the match. Her numbers across the board are likely much higher, but the fact that she only recorded two unofficial kills and one ace during the second and third set speaks to her diminished production during those sets.
— St. Clair County used an 11-1 run in the second set to put the Saints in position to win the set. Then the Bulldogs scored three straight, punctuated by a set-deciding ace from Brooklynn Mikus.
— Ashville attempted to put together a similar rally in the fourth set when Northam recorded one block and one ace to help power a 7-2 Bulldogs run to tie things up 22-22. Ashville senior Zahkiyla Cook also contributed a kill and assisted on a block during that run. St. Clair County recorded all three of the next points to claim the match.
— Howard is one of four returning varsity players for the Saints, joining Maclaire Farmer, Jaclyn Staub and Jayleen Stephens.
Who said
— Ashville coach Lindsay Sullivan on Northam’s performance: “She absolutely dominates, and that is what I just spent time in here talking to the team about. … We’re not a one-man team, but at the same time, we’ve got somebody on our team that is a very strong offensive tool for us and we absolutely did not use her the way we needed to today.”
— Sullivan on the future: “I want to get into a groove with these girls. I want them to be confident.”
— Duren on leaders: “Defensively, I would say Jayla (Bass), No. 5 has stood out. She has really stepped up and been more vocal, and she’s all over the court, and she has a great attitude.”
— Duren on Adleigh Borgognoni: “She is very vocal on the court. She is a leader. She pretty much tells everybody where to go. … She does a great job trying to pull everybody back together when they fall apart.”
Next up
— St. Clair County hosts Springville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ashville (10-11) will compete in a tournament on Saturday morning at Gadsden City at 8. The Bulldogs will face Gaston, Moody and Gadsden City.