St. Clair County junior the county's only first-team all-state softball honoree

The Saints officially slapped the word historic on the 2023 season when St. Clair County won a regional game in its first regional appearance in a decade.
The Saints’ celebrations continued when pitcher Brooklynn Sertell earned the county’s only spot on the All-State First Team earlier this summer.
“It is never a surprise with Brooklynn,” St. Clair County coach Jessica Hood said. “Brooklynn is always top-notch. She is a great leader. She works hard for it, and she is a phenomenal athlete.”
Sertell said she checked out the list in years past, but she never expected to read her name anywhere near it, much less find her phone blowing up with 13 congratulatory texts by 9 a.m. when the morning the list came out.
“It was cool,” Sertell said. “It put a smile on my face.”
Her coach hopes it does more than that for the current and future Saints.
“I hope it motivates the girls for next season,” Hood said. “I think it could be a good motivation tool. I think it shows the girls that it is possible. That we can do it. We just have to keep changing the culture of our program.”
That culture already took a huge leap forward this season thanks to the efforts of all-county honorees Aniyah Dean, Demeria Dean, Carmen Garner and Sertell.
Hood said the turning point for the entire season came in the area tournament when the Saints beat Moody 11-4 and 5-4 in back-to-back games to claim the area crown.
The coach said those wins gave her team the confidence to play at the level she’d believed in for so long.
“It felt amazing,” Sertell said. “It is what I’ve been trying to do since my seventh-grade year. I actually started crying after the game, but it was great to do it with the team that we had this year and that we’ll have next year.”
At one point during the second game against the Blue Devils, Hood made eye contact with Sertell, and the pitcher pointed at her head coach and said, “we’re winning this game, coach.”
“After winning the game the night before, you could just (feel) that the team had a completely different mindset about everything,” Sertell said. “It was kind of like we had that dog in us. We wanted to win, and we were going to win. To me, there was no way that we were going to lose that game.”
Hood said she knew the program was capable of such wins. They just needed the leadership. While some of that came from the coaches, it also came from Sertell.
“She matured more,” Hood said. “She has always been a phenomenal athlete, a great hitter. But this past season she matured, and just kind of led the team where they needed to go, and she made sure everybody was in line and doing what they needed to do. That really helped the big jump. We’ve never really had a strong leader like that, and she filled those shoes great.”
Hood said Sertell was uncertain how to address the team vocally early on, but the coach said she gained confidence in that role throughout the season.
“I’m normally the one on the team who is joking around and just living in the moment, having fun,” Sertell said. “But I realized this year that without having anybody older on the team, I kind of had to step up on the team and be the one. Especially with everybody looking at me. Everybody watches me play and stuff, and I realized I had to get on to people sometimes, but also be the one that lets them know ‘let's have fun and joke around, but let's know that we have to win at the same time.’”
Now that the Saints have proven themselves, Sertell and her head coach said the expectations for next year’s group would be even higher. And if that’s not enough, the all-state honoree made it clear she includes her first team placement as an extension of the team’s success this season.
“Without the team that I had behind me and without the coaches that I’ve had throughout my whole life and everything,” Sertell said. “It is just all to them because I wouldn’t have been able to do it by myself.”
The 2023 St. Clair County All-County Softball Team
Jayda Burgess- Ashville
Brooklyn Mikus- Ashville
Lexi St. John- Ashville
Rachel St. John- Ashville
Annalynn Williamson- Ashville
Libby Higgins- Moody
Ryleigh Hodges- Moody
Emma Kile- Moody
Taylor Rogers- Moody
Kendall Trimm- Moody
Bella Turley- Moody
Campbell Grace Adams- Ragland
Aniyah Dean- Saint Clair County
Demeria Dean- Saint Clair County
Carmen Garner- Saint Clair County
Brooklynn Sertell- Saint Clair County
Georgia Chancellor- Springville
Shelby Hathcock- Springville
Kaylee Martin- Springville