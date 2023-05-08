St. Clair County freshman leads team to record-number wins despite tough area opponents

ODENVILLE — St. Clair County freshman Kailyn Turner said it’s not uncommon for her teammates to tease her a little for how serious she looks after she scores.
For many, scoring a goal is a monumental moment in a soccer season, but that’s not the case for Turner, who usually takes a minute to adjust her headband before running back to her starting spot on the field like it is any other play.
“I guess people have their celebrations planned out,” Turner said. “But I don't have mine planned out. I'm just ready to get the game moving again.”
In some ways, scoring is relatively routine for Turner. This season she scored a team-high 14 goals and recorded five assists in only 17 games, both increases from last year when she got called up from the junior varsity team.
St. Clair County coach Steven Mizzell said she plays with the poise of a junior or senior.
“She has always been able to use her athleticism on the soccer field,” Mizzell said. “But now I can see things where she's learning a lot about soccer and how to play in different positions … She told you she’s not very emotional on the field, but she’s a competitor, and she hates to lose just like I do. And she loves to win, and you can see it in the way that she plays.”
Building Momentum
Turner had a handful of multiple-goal games, but the memory that stands out to Mizzell was when he watched the freshman score the game-winning goal in overtime to complete a 2-1 rally in the area opener against Douglas on Feb. 21.
“For her to be able to lead the team as a freshman, in terms of play on the field,” Mizzell said. “And that was extremely important for us moving forward and knowing that we could compete in the area.”
It just might be the hardest area in 5A. In the coaches poll released on April 11, fellow Area 6 schools Springville, Lincoln and Southside Gadsden were ranked third, seventh and eighth in 5A.
So yes, the Saints would prefer to have earned a second-consecutive playoff berth this season, but failing to finish inside the top two in this stacked area isn’t breaking the Saints’ spirits. Especially considering St. Clair County (10-7) made history this season, recording 10 wins for the first time since Mizzell revived the girl’s soccer program ahead of the 2019 season.
That record came down to the wire, but the Saints secured a 2-1 victory over Lincoln on April 18, after Turner scored the equalizing goal that sent the game to penalty kicks.
“Just to be able to play with a team of that caliber and then to finish it off with a win,” Mizzell said. “And it was great for the whole, coaches and players. Coaches were just as excited as players when it was all said and done.”
Both Mizzell and Turner agreed that the team needed a victory over Lincoln after failing to score in three previous area games against Springville (twice) and Southside.
“I feel like that helped everyone like understand that we can still compete even though we lost and not to get down and sad,” Turner said.
That win reinforced the team’s belief that they were improving. The first time around, the Saints lost to Springville 6-0. The second time around, Springville won 4-0.
The same was true of the Southside series. Southside won 5-0 then 3-0, respectively.
“So to play against teams like that, that shows us where we need to be,” Mizzell said. “And then, you know, as we adjusted the season, we get to play them twice. So you get to use them as a measuring stick to see how you're doing, and we feel like both of those games, both of those teams, we played better the second time we played them. And so it's a great way for us to see progress in a result.”
Under Pressure
Turner isn’t afraid to admit that she felt pressure from herself and her teammates to step up and score early this season.
“We probably put a little pressure on her at times and can see the frustration when things didn't come out the way we wanted it to, but at the end of the day, I think she's better for it,” Mizzell said. “I think she handled the pressure really well. … she rises to the occasion and tries to be a better player in practices and games.”
As Turner solidified herself as a real scoring threat, opponents naturally started to treat her differently. Instead of getting rattled, Turner said that extra attention gave her confidence that she belonged on the field with all of the juniors and seniors she found herself competing against.
Turner shakes her head quickly when the subject of leadership comes up. Despite her role as a scorer, the freshman has never felt pressure to lead in any capacity.
At this reaction, Mizzell can’t help but point out that Turner became the player who led the Saints through stretches this season after the second or third practice.
“I think she leads whether she is asked to or not,” Mizzell said. “She does it with her play on the field. … I think she's done a really good job of not allowing anything to go to her head. She just wants to score goals and help her team win.”
Well, there is one other thing the freshman wants next season.
“I feel like we did really good,” Turner said. “And next season, hopefully, we make it to the playoffs.”