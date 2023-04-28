St. Clair County coaches association suspends county basketball tournament

On Wednesday night, the St. Clair County coaches association voted to suspend the annual county basketball tournament by a secret ballot vote of 3-2.
County athletic director Rusty St. John said the initial proposal to table the tournament was motivated by the logjam of county teams (Moody, Springville and St. Clair County) competing in Class 5A, Area 11.
“They wanted to suspend it until that area realigns, and then at that point, we will pick it back up once all those teams aren’t in the same area,” St. John said.
St. John said the decision only impacts the varsity basketball tournament. Lower basketball tournaments and the varsity softball and volleyball county tournaments remain on the 2023-24 season schedule.
Reclassification could separate the 5A teams following next season, paving the way for the county basketball tournament to return in 2025.
Currently, the basketball tournament will remain postponed until all teams are in different areas. However, St. John said it’s possible the schools could revisit the issue if one of the teams moved to a separate area or sooner if school ADs and principals had a change of heart.
“Any proposal can be made at any time (on) anything having to do with all the sports,” St. John said.
St. John said the decision to cancel the 2024 tournament, and potentially other future ones, had nothing to do with a lack of interest from the community. He said discussions surrounding the vote emphasized problems created by playing three or even four matchups between two schools.
For example, the Moody and Springville boys and girls basketball teams played each other four times this season, twice in area play, once in the county tournament and once in the area tournament.
“They felt that trying to focus more on area, going like a state championship or regionals, it puts those teams at a disadvantage is how some of those teams felt,” St. John said. “Because no doubt it makes money. It is a great revenue generator.”