Springville volleyball to lean on returning trio in 2022

Stepping into their predecessor’s shoes will be a tall task, quite literally, for Springville volleyball players this fall.
Last year, the Tigers said goodbye to 5-foot-10 powerhouse Sandlin Short, who will suit up for Louisiana Monroe this fall. The Tigers also lost not one, but two middles who measured just over 6-0.
“The big key is we just have to be, our passing and our defense just has to be better. … You might not can get over the top of somebody else’s block to hit, and you might not block as well,” Springville coach Warren House said Friday. “So in the back, we’ve just got to be better defensively on picking up balls and getting it to our setter to give us more reps.”
Speaking of the setter, senior Morgan Baswell will start for the third consecutive season at the setter position. Baswell is one of three returning starters alongside libero Brooke Walker and hitter Addie Bowling.
Those three will be the only girls on the roster with varsity experience this season.
“This year, we’ve got to spend more time fundamentally, teaching more, getting them in the system,” House said. “And for this group, it is really more like when we go to play dates this summer, which we start next week, I am not going to worry about wins, because I am trying to figure out who is going to be best at what position.”
The Tigers’ first play date took place Wednesday, and the team will have two more before the season begins in August. While the coach is evaluating different lineups from the sidelines, he hopes that the girls can find a way to build chemistry together out on the court.
“That is the big thing in the summer is just to get to know each other,” House said. “Get to play with each other and figure out how people react, do things, etc.”
Last year Springville finished the season 36-12, which was something of a disappointment considering the Tigers failed to make it out of the regional round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“We beat some teams we’ve not beat in the past,” House said. “We had a real good area tournament, but once we got to regionals, we just faltered.”
Perhaps no one is more disappointed by the end of last season than Bowling, a sophomore who missed the last half of the season with a high ankle sprain.
“She got out, played some travel ball, club ball to get back in the swing of things, and she has been working hard,” House said. “She will rebound pretty good.”
In the past, Bowling lined up on the right side, but House said he could see her shifting to the left this season. Walker, a senior, shouldn’t have to worry about changing positions.
The four-year varsity player took over libero responsibilities last season after previously working as a defensive specialist.
House felt like she shined in her new role last season, and he will certainly look to the senior to continue improving this season if the Tigers are going to exceed the accomplishments of last year’s team.
“Really and truly just hard work, just make an effort to get to every ball,” House said. “Does her best to try not to let anything hit the floor. Just a great work ethic.”