Springville unravels after strong start in season-opening loss to Etowah

ATTALLA – Springville’s best offensive showing came on its first possession in Thursday night's 35-0 loss at Etowah. Springville quarterback Asa Morrison drove his team from the Tiger 24-yard line to the Blue Devil 8. The drive was 16 plays, but a field goal attempt was wide left.
Despite the result, Clements said he is still really glad that Morrison is his quarterback.
“I’m excited that the people we have on our team are on our team,” he said. “I am very proud of them and glad I get to coach them.”
Morrison completed 10 of 21 passes for 50 yards as the Tigers managed only 33 offensive plays before their final possession.
Etowah had to punt the first time they had the football, and then quarterback Trace Thompson threw an interception on the second possession. From that point on, it was all Blue Devils as they scored on the final five possessions they had the ball.
The first touchdown came on a six-yard keeper up the middle by Thompson, with 3:22 remaining in the second quarter. Alejandro Corona added his first of five successful extra points to make it 7-0.
After a three-and-out by Springville, the Blue Devils put together a six-play, 58-yard drive with Omareon Finch scoring on a two-yard run with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Etowah got the ball to start the third quarter, and it took only five plays for the Blue Devils to add to their lead as Thompson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Scissum with 9:21 remaining in the third quarter.
Etowah’s final two drives of the game were a thing of beauty as they drove 81 and 95 yards, respectively. The 81-yard drive took 11 plays and ended with Thompson throwing a six-yard touchdown pass across the middle to Finch.
The next Etowah drive started at the Blue Devil 5-yard line after Connor Dingler intercepted a pass by Morrison.
Jameson Scissum took over for quarterback for the Blue Devils and led them 95 yards for the final touchdown, which came on a 32-yard keeper around the right end with 4:57 remaining in the game.
Thompson completed 14 of 21 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.
Etowah coach Matt Glover said Springville played hard, and they have a great coaching staff.
“I love that community,” Glover said. “It’s where I played football and graduated from. But I am just so proud of my kids tonight. Our offense had been sputtering some, and we were just trying to get some new stuff going. I was very pleased with the play of our offensive line tonight. We dropped some passes tonight, but we will get that fixed. Overall, it was a great win.”
Springville head coach Jon Clements said youthful mistakes showed up tonight.
“I’m not surprised by that, but we have to show some improvements from week one to week two – good teams do that,” Clements said. “We have a lot of things to work on and a lot of things to fix. I think we have a great group of guys who want to win, want to compete, and want to do things the right way.”