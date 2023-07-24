Springville Tigers reflect on John Carroll win and other highlights from championship season

ODENVILLE — Nothing lasts forever.
And everything can change.
The Springville Tigers learned that lesson first-hand when they won the program’s first state championship back in May.
For rising senior Annie Grant, her favorite memory from the Tigers’ historic season came during a mile-long run in the cold November rain.
“The track was like a foot deep in water, and we still had to run,” Grant said.
The rain was coming down so heavily that at least some of the girls assumed the run would get canceled. Surely they weren’t supposed to run in this.
Two things happened during the run. First, everyone quickly got drenched, the kind of soak that leaves you feeling damp hours later, no matter how many towels you use.
Second, Grant determined that this run was going to mean something.
“We were running in the pouring down rain, and you could see nothing, and she was like, ‘We better win state after this,’” rising junior Zoey Blaszczynski said, recalling Grant's words.
Blaszczynski is pretty sure she got sick after that run, although, to be fair to her coach, sliding in the mud at the end of workouts that day probably didn’t help her immune system.
But looking back on it now, both Blaszczynski and Grant can smile at the memory because the girls made good on their promise.
Springville goalkeeper Sophie Crotts might not have predicted the future like Grant, but she found similar motivation when Southside eliminated Springville in the 2022 6A quarterfinals.
“I know it motivated me,” Crotts said. “I’m sure it motivated the rest of the team. Because that is where they scored the most on me, I would say. So using that to train for the season really pulled me through.”
So it’s little surprise that Crotts’ favorite memories this season, outside of the championship, involve beating Southside.
When Crotts watches film, she typically prefers to relive the moments she struggled with the most so she can improve. But ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Huntsville, Crotts found herself watching her tape from the 4-3 win over John Carroll in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
Crotts gave up three goals, but she also recorded nine saves, most of which came in the final 23 minutes of the game.
“It was nerve-wracking during their free kicks,” Crotts said. “Like those saves I had were out of the world. Rewatching the film, I was in awe. I had no idea I could do that because I’ve never really done that in the past seasons.”
That performance boosted Crotts' confidence, and she wasn’t the only one.
“I think that win meant a lot to them,” Springville coach Meg Childress said. “It meant we met our goal. … It built the girls up. They were more motivated, they were more encouraged, and I think it proved to them we were strong.”
However, Blaszczynski, the game’s hero who scored two goals, including the game-winner in the final 22 seconds, had little interest in watching the tape back a lot following the win over John Carroll.
“I got to half time, I was like, oh, I played like crap this game,” Blaszczynski said. “Then, after the game, everyone was like, ‘congrats, congrats.’ After the game, I still didn’t think I played great.”
In fact, Blaszczynski said she was so disappointed with her first-half performance that her main goal for the second half was to avoid letting her teammates down.
All of them would agree she succeeded there, to say the least. For some of them, Blaszczynski’s game-winner is their favorite moment from the season.
“It was a really intense game. … The last two goals by Zoey, those were like my favorite goals the whole year,” Springville rising junior Rebecca Sierra said. "Those were like so memorable. I will never forget those.”
Initially, Sierra was sure the opposing keeper was going to make the save.
“The goalkeeper and the deferender were just standing there, and then I saw her,” Sierra said, reliving Blaszczynski’s big moment. “And I am just like ohhhhh, she’s going to score, and she did, and then oh my gosh, that is when I started crying.”
Rising senior Maggie Nalley had a similar experience.
“I was just praying that she would make it, and after she made it, it did not feel real,” Nalley said. “I just started crying, and I was jumping up and down. It was so surreal.”
Even months later, it's obvious that most of the Tigers still can’t help but discuss the 4-3 win over John Carroll with an amount of awe or excitement. For some, it rivals the 9-4 championship victory over Gulf Shores.
“Honestly, to me, it felt better than the championship,” Nalley said. “They both felt amazing, but like the John Carroll game was so much more intense than the championship game.”