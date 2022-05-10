Springville softball hits late groove, opens regional play with run-rule victory

ALBERTVILLE — Springville senior Makalyn Kyser didn’t start things off on the right foot in the Tigers’ 12-1 run-rule victory over Mountain Brook in the sixth inning of the opening round of the Class 6A Eastern Regional on Tuesday.
Kyser watched as seven of her teammates recorded hits while an eighth earned at least one walk during the Tigers’ first three times through the order.
Not that she didn’t come close. Kyser’s power shined during her second at-bat when the Mountain Brook outfielder caught the ball just before it hit the fence.
Then in the sixth inning, Kyser finally realized her potential when she hit a line drive that skipped over third base, driving in two runners and sending her to second base.
“When she hit that ball down the line, it cleaned the bases for us,” Springville coach J.P. Taruc said. “But my big thing, and I told the girls this, this is a big field. Kyser hit one 225 (feet), most fields are 200. So if it was the average field, it would have been over, but if she just hits line drives, it is eventually going to go out. She’s got enough power.”
Kyser finished with a game-high three RBIs.
The Tigers held a 5-1 lead headed into the bottom of the sixth, but Taruc said he still thought his team needed to prove something offensively.
“I think now softball has changed so much,” Taruc said. “It used to be a pitching standpoint where you see a lot of scores being 3-2, 1-0, 2-0, but now days you are seeing tons of scores being in the double digits like 11-2, 8-5 and what have you.”
The win guarantees Springville’s run will continue on Wednesday regardless of how the Tigers fare against Scottsboro in the second round at 3 p.m.
“The biggest thing, especially with tournaments like this, is if you can win your first game,” Taruc said. “You win your first game, you get more momentum heading into the second game, and that is what you want to do.”
What to know
— Springville freshman Riley Ruple, batting ninth, brought the firework show to Albertville. She hit for triple in her first at-bat, then followed that up with a double and a single, respectively. Ruple finished with a game-high three hits and a game-high three runs scored to go along with two RBIs.
— Springville leadoff hitter Rebekah Hargrove, a senior, didn’t have such a bad day herself. She finished the day with a game-high three hits, one for double, one RBI and two runs scored. She also walked in her only other plate appearance.
— Springville pitcher Shelby Hathcock, a freshman, only gave up three hits while striking out two of 23 batters.
Who said
— Taruc on Ruple: “She came through with big hits today no doubt about it. … and with her speed it is going to be either a double or a triple every time. I think she is coming along, which is great for us because she is just now hitting the ball well.”
— Taruc on Hathcock: “I think Shelby pitched the ball well. She was moving the ball in, inside, out of the strike zone, up in the strike zone and then of course she was moving in that changeup which has been a big benefit for us because it keeps those batters off balance.”