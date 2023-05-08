Springville soccer headlines busy week for St. Clair County sports

It’s a big week for sports in St. Clair County.
Local softball teams compete in not one but two different regionals taking place this week, but that isn’t even the headline.
That honor falls to the Springville girls’ soccer program, which will compete in the state semifinals for the first time in program history. The Tigers will travel to Hunstville and compete against East Limestone at 5 p.m. on Friday.
If they win, Springville faces the winner of Marbury-Gulf Shores on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Class 5A championship game.
Four local softball teams won area championships, most of them in dominant fashion.
Ragland swept the Class 1A, Area 10 tournament by a score of 43-0. Springville swept the Class 5A, Area 12 tournament by a total score of 26-5.
Pell City swept the Class 6A, Area 12 tournament by a combined score of 33-3. The Panthers beat Oxford 5-3 in the second round of the tournament but left no doubt in the second meeting, which Pell City won 12-0.
St. Clair County won the Class 5A, Area 9 tournament. However, the Saints took a different path than most. An 11-4 loss to Moody dropped St. Clair County into the loser’s bracket, but the Saints earned the rematch with the Blue Devils and proceeded to win the championship games 11-4 and 5-4 to secure the area’s top regional spot.
Moody and Victory Christian failed to win their tournaments, but each school earned a regional berth this week.
Continue reading to check up on the softball schedule for the week. All games take place at Sand Mountain in Albertville unless specified otherwise.
Teams must win one of their first two games to continue play on their second day. Only day two games where a state berth is at stake will be listed until a team qualifies for other elimination games.
Tuesday
1A- Ragland vs Gaylesville, 11 a.m.
1A- Victory Christian vs Cedar Bluff, 12:45 p.m.
1A round 2 loser’s bracket, 3 p.m.
1A round 2 winner’s bracket, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
6A- Pell City vs A.H. Parker, 9 a.m.
6A- Pell City vs TBD, 1:45 p.m.
1A regional championship, 1:45 p.m.
1A regional runner-up, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday
5A- St. Clair County vs Guntersville, 9 a.m.
5A- Moody vs Scottsboro, 9 a.m.
5A- Springville vs East Limestone, 9 a.m. at Florence Regional
6A regional championship, 12:15 p.m.
5A round 2 loser’s bracket, 1:45 p.m. (Both Sand Mountain and Florence)
5A round 2 winner’s bracket, 3:15 p.m. (Both Sand Mountain and Florence)
6A regional runner-up, 3:15 p.m.
Friday
5A regional championship, 9 a.m. (Both Sand Mountain and Florence)
5A regional runner-up, 1:45 p.m. (Both Sand Mountain and Florence)