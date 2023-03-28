Springville senior earns county MVP honors following historic season

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
ODENVILLE — Springville senior Farrah Hawkins’ favorite memory from her final season wasn’t the program’s seventh-consecutive area championship, first area championship since 2015 or even the Tigers’ first regional berth since 2015.
It certainly wasn’t the moment she found out she earned St. Clair County MVP honors for the 2022-23 season, although she appreciates the award.
The moment that put a smile on Hawkins’ face weeks after the season ended was actually the one memory Hawkins couldn’t bring herself to enjoy when it happened.
“Favorite memory, when we were down on Moody at home, and I shot a layup,” Hawkins said. “I closed my eyes. I didn’t even know it was going to go in, and it went in, and our whole team celebrated and hugged each other.”
Hawkins’ shot tied it up late. The Blue Devils secured the win by a single point, but perhaps that gave the Tigers’ the motivation they needed to win the games that mattered most.
After dropping the first two in the series by five total points, Springville dominated the third meeting to earn a 61-28 win over Moody in the county championship.
“The other two times, I don’t think we were focused enough, and this time we came for blood,” Hawkins said in the minutes after the win on Jan. 28.
The area championship game was closer, but again Springville came out on top 53-43. Hawkins earned MVP honors following both the county and area tournaments. She scored 44 total points in those two games and grabbed at least 10 total rebounds. She also finished with at least eight steals in the county championship.
Those games are pretty representative of what Hawkins meant to the Tigers this season, as she paced the team in points, steals and deflections while finishing second in rebounds and assists. Hawkins also scored 5.5 more points on average this season than last year, despite dominating the other stats.
“If you can go that fast and you can change your directions, it is hard to guard,” Springville coach Warren House said. “Because if you’re sitting there waiting on them and you wait too long, then they are all the way up on you before you move, and then they might have speed that if you’re running with them, they might have a burst of speed that gets them past you. And so all that together, and then she would pull up and shoot the 3, so that changes how you have to guard somebody.”
As if her season wasn’t special enough, Hawkins managed to cross the 1,000-point barrier for her career this season. It’s a milestone worth celebrating anywhere, but House said he’s especially proud of the way Hawkins did it.
House said she played for a team with several scoring threats, and Hawkins didn’t monopolize the ball.
Speaking of her teammates, Hawkins said her MVP honor felt even more special because she could share the moment with sophomore Audrey Talton and junior Bella Bullington, who also earned all-county honors this season.
Hawkins described Talton as the team’s sniper.
“She definitely plays like she's fearless,” Hawkins said. “She definitely plays with a goal to win, and I really respect that and love that about her.”
Bullington was the only Tiger to finish ahead of Hawkins in rebounds this season, and the junior was second on the team in points.
“She was very pivotal, her putbacks, her and-ones she had, her free throws were great,” Hawkins said. “She just all around is a great player.”
Those two will likely play starring roles next year as the Tigers attempt to return to Jacksonville State for the regional round, an experience Hawkins described as electric.
However, the Tigers will have to do it without the athletic senior that left opposing defenders tripping over themselves for much of this season. Replacing her on the basketball court will be hard enough, but Springville must also look for a new spark in practice.
“She is always kidding, she is happy most of the time, giggling … She always came to practice with a good attitude, a little pep in her step,” House said.
That light, especially coming from one of the team’s leaders, was important to the team’s success.
“I always tell kids I don’t miss anybody,” House said. “Me personally, I want to see what they do in life. I want them to do well. I hate that they are gone, but we all have to move on in life.”
Leaving the team isn’t a thrilling prospect for Hawkins, but she’s content with how this chapter ended. All the championships and milestones reflected the long hours she and other Tigers logged in the gym.
“This was just a great year for me,” Hawkins said. “Our team was like super glue. We were so tight, so connected. And I just feel like this was the best team I've ever been on.”