Springville runners, coaches have set goals

SPRINGVILLE — The cross country team’s goals are simple, said Springville Cross Country Coach Steve Wilson.
“We want to win our sectional, and qualify for state,” he said. “I think we have a really good chance to do so.”
Those are not out of reach goals, considering the Tigers stepped away from Class 6A action, and are now running in the Class 5A arena. A school’s classification is based on its student population.
“It’s a huge difference,” Wilson said.
This year’s team has three returning seniors: Cole Broome, Huston Colley and the Tigers’ top runner and team captain, David Robles.
“(Robles) has a drive in him that you can’t teach,” Wilson said. “David has actually been a leader since his junior year.”
The veteran coach said his senior continues to improve each year, and he expects good things from Robles.
“He should be getting a scholarship, if he continues to improve like he has,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Robles is good at hitting his pace.
“We try to run strategically,” Wilson said. “We try to teach our runners all the things that could happen in a race.”
It’s the mental part that is hard to teach.
“Once they learn how to deal with pain, they can work through that pain and push themselves,” he said.
Wilson said Robles is a smart young man.
“He’s a great kid,” Wilson said. “He’s the type of kid you want as the leader of your team.”
Robles said on an individual level, he would like to break the school record by dipping below the 17-minute mark for the 3.1-mile cross country race.
Robles actually doesn’t want to break the school record, he wants to shatter it.
Robles said he wants to run a sub 16-minute 3.1 mile during the cross country season.
He said the upcoming cross country season will determine who has worked the most this summer.
He has averaged about 40 miles a week, and said his fellow teammates have also put in a lot of work over the summer.
“I feel like we have a really good chance of doing well at state,” Robles said.
The senior said another goal for him is to encourage others to come out and join the team, as well as encourage the current runners on the Tigers’ cross country roster.
“I think we have a very good chance at qualifying for state,” he said.
Wilson said there is a good core group of runners on the boys’ team.
“Four or five runners could be our number two on any given day,” he said. “Our number two right now is Elliot Denard.”
Wilson said only about 45 seconds separate the Tigers’ top runner from their fifth in a 5K run.
He said Carmen McMaster is the top runner for the girls’ cross country team. McMaster, a ninth-grader, is heading into her third season.
“She will push it,” Wilson said. “She tries to pace herself, and she has a very strong kick, too.”
She is closely followed by teammate Avery Daniel, who is only an eighth-grader.
“Avery is not far behind (McMaster),” Wilson said. “They both push each other. That’s why they had such a good outdoor (track) season last year.”
He said the girls’ team also has a couple of other good runners, like Claire Hutchinson.
“I think she is going to help us,” Wilson said.
He said there were some distance runners who moved to Springville during the outdoor track season, after last year’s cross country season, and those runners could help this year.
McMaster said she is hoping the girls, as a team, can finish in the top 10 at the state cross country meet.
“I am really looking forward to running in Class 5A,” she said.
McMaster said she was covering about 30 miles each week during the summer.
“Some weeks were lower, some weeks were higher,” she said.
McMaster said the outdoor track season was a big motivator for her summer workouts.
The youngster dropped 34 seconds off her best mile time, posting a time of 5 minutes, 30 seconds.
“Track season went perfect, so definitely, it gives me some motivation going into the cross country season,” McMaster said.
Individually, McMaster said she would like a sub 20-minute 3.1 mile run this cross country season.
Wilson has taken two teams to state championships, as a head coach, and one team as an assistant. He is encouraged with what he sees with this year’s team.
“I really anticipate that we’re going to be very competitive,” he said.
Other members of the varsity boys’ cross country team include Benjamin Chapman, Brayden Chandler, Alex Ford, Jaden Hall, Breden Marlow, Tate Milstead, Aden Ruples, Jacob Schefano and Caleb Umphrey.
Other members of the varsity girls’ cross country team include Felicity Bentley, Trinity Bentley, AmeMarie Chapman, Pearl Lopez-Cummins and Caroline Summy.