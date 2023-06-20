Springville places five on all-state boys' soccer teams

The Springville boy’s soccer program has only existed for nine years, but the Tigers carved out more than their fair share on this year's all-state list, placing five guys on the final list.
“It is amazing," Springville coach Cody Wilkerson said. "It is something that I never thought I’d see in my lifetime, but it is incredible, and it shows what kind of community we have and the passion for the sport.
"And it is only continuing to grow. I mean, we had 12 seventh graders on our JV team this year, which is kind of unheard of for us.”
Senior Matt Wolf headlined the group after earning a place on the Super State second team and the Class 5A first team.
Then a trio consisting of Ben Wood, Tristian Deloach, and Trae Byrd earned Class 5A second-team honors.
Eli Patterson rounded out the group with a Class 5A all-state honorable mention.
All five guys also earned a place on St. Clair's All-County team in addition to their coach, who earned county Coach of the Year honors.
“It’s not about me, but more of the program as a whole. … It is just awesome to see where we are at and the success that we’ve had," Wilkerson said. "And to be recognized by the other coaches in the county is cool.”
Patterson wasn’t the biggest, the strongest, or the fastest guy on the team, but he didn’t have to be any of that for the Tigers to finish second in scoring and third in assists.
“He pressed really hard,” Wilkerson said. “He made other defenders uncomfortable. … and then he was in the right spot when we had the ball.”
Speaking of defenders, Wood earned defensive MVP honors for Springville after he helped the Tigers record six shutouts this season.
“Somebody that you don’t expect to be that big, that fast,” Wilkerson said. “He played basketball too, so his understanding of space and recognizing things. Recognizing threats as a defender, but then he also is a vocal leader. … He was the voice of our defense this year.”
Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, Deloach set the program’s single-season assist record with 16 and scored six goals.
Wilkerson attributed a lot of the junior’s success to his skillfully passing the ball with either foot.
“Typically, you think like in basketball, you want to make a kid go to their weak side so they can’t hurt you as much,” Wilkerson said. “And it didn’t matter what way Tristian went, that he could still hurt you. It was a struggle for other teams to stop him. If he got space, he could find a way to play a ball in and hurt you.”
He will most likely be looking for Byrd often next season, as Wilkerson said he expects the rising junior to replace Wolf as the team’s lead scorer.
Byrd finished his sophomore season with 11 goals and 10 assists.
“He is just dynamic,” Wilkerson said. “He is a lot like Matt in that he is a very quick-twitch athlete. He is very fast and really good with the ball at his feet. But he has such a high-level soccer IQ that we played him at pretty much every position on the field this year.”
The Springville coach said Byrd is the team’s “best practice player.”
“Every drill we have he is on it,” Wilkerson said. “He doesn’t let up, and he doesn’t let his teammates let up too. That is his big thing, he raises the standard of everyone around him.”
The rest of the 2023 St. Clair All-County Boy’s Soccer Team:
Coach of the Year- Cody Wilkerson (Springville)
Greyson Simpson- Ashville
Walker Griffith- Ashville
Auggie Lemonds- Ashville
Garrett Spears- Ashville
Bruce Pantoja- Ashville
Noah Hanson- Ashville
Jonah Moman- Moody
Juan Garcia- Moody
Kayson Parker- Moody
Osvaldo Mancilla- Moody
Nelson Argueto- Moody
Marcus Carre- Moody
Stryder Shannon- St. Clair County
Isaac Schuler- St. Clair County
Sean Wagner- St. Clair County
Kevin Hernandez- St. Clair County