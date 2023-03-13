Springville overcomes early loss to claim county championship

Springville took the scenic route to the county championship game on Saturday night, but perhaps that made the destination even sweeter when the Tigers beat Moody in back-to-back games 10-4 and 5-0, respectively, to claim the county championship.
“I believed that the girls learned that they could win a tournament even if you have to take the tough road,” Springville coach J.P. Taruc said. “Also, the girls learned that if they play for each other and as one that they are tough to beat. All the defensive practice that we have been working on has paid off.”
Springville sophomore Shelby Hathcock earned MVP honors while fellow Tigers Kiley Christopher, Emmy Leopard and Georgia Chancellor joined her on the all-tournament team.
The Tigers’ celebration didn’t come without a little heartbreak. Springville started the day with a loss to Moody in the tournament's second round. From there, the Tigers had to win three consecutive games just to earn the rematch with the Blue Devils.
"It was our first true adversity that we faced within a tournament play,” Taruc said. “I have a group of tough girls that fought hard throughout the tournament. I am extremely proud of my girls for digging deep and fighting through the loser's bracket.
“We stayed focused throughout the tournament and played together as one. Our defense and pitching helped us overcome several hurdles throughout the tournament.”
If recent seasons are any indication, the Tigers will find themselves playing in many competitive tournament settings once May rolls around.
“Winning the county tournament means a lot to this group because this county has a lot of talented players, and to win it all is special,” Taruc said. “Winning any tournament is a momentum boost because you’re showing that you can win multiple games within a day.”