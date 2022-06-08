Springville junior earns program's first North-South All-Star invitation

It’s hard to start the offseason any better than Springville junior Matt Wolf did.
First, coaches named him to the Class 6A All-State First Team. Then last week, he received an invitation to the North-South All-Star Game, which pits the best juniors in the state against each other in a showcase game.
“That was even better,” Wolf said of the All-Star selection. “That is a great opportunity for me, especially looking to go to college. I think it will help to get some looks there, get recognized.”
The game will take place in July. Wolf said he looks forward to testing himself against top talent in what should be a fun game.
“This is the first time in program history we’ve had someone selected to play in this game,” Springville coach Cody Wilkerson said. “So I’m so happy for him and for our program getting some recognition throughout the state.”
Of course, Wolf isn’t the only one impacted by his selection to both the All-Star game and the All-State team.
“We have a group of guys that all push one another,” Wilkerson said. “And some young guys coming up that are pretty special too. That I will definitely encourage to work towards the precedent Matt has set.”
The honors came after Wolf paced Springville in goals scored for the last two seasons while also recording 14 total assists. He found the back of the net 16 times as a sophomore before finishing the recent season with 20 goals.
Wolf believes his improved ability to score with his left foot led to his uptick in goals. The rising senior estimates he scored five times with his left foot.
“So much many more opportunities because you’re not always having to cut back to your right foot like most people do,” Wolf said. “Because if you can’t take a shot with your left, then you gotta work more to get it on to your right. And when you can take a shot with your left foot almost consistently, then it helps tremendously.”
Wolf said he also feels like he improved moving with the ball this season. His coach might call that an understatement.
“I think he earned the-state selection because other coaches recognized what a threat Matt can be within the first few minutes of the game,” Wilkerson said. “He can be a problem for teams, not just because of his speed, but because he is also a great dribbler and loves having the ball at his feet.”
Wolf said he plans to continue working on left-footed goals this summer and dribbling while he waits until it is time to take the field for the all-star game.
“It gives me a lot of motivation,” Wolf said of the offseason honors. “It makes me feel like I’m starting to accomplish things, and if I keep working, then it will come.”