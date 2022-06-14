Springville headlines all-county boy's soccer team following postseason victory

No one can deny Springville had a successful season, but everything looks a lot different if the Tigers' postseason victory drought doesn’t end with a 3-2 victory over Cullman in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Luckily for the Tigers, senior John Wolf had no intentions of hanging up his cleats so early, scoring the equalizer with six minutes left.
“Heart and just fighting all the way to the end and not giving up,” said Springville coach Cody Wilkerson describing Wolf’s character in May following the end of the season.
That heart earned Wolf a place on the St. Clair All-County team alongside his brother Matt Wolf and other Tigers, including Brody Watkins, Conner Gilmer, Garrett Howard and Tristan Deloach.
Perhaps it's no surprise that two of the players, Watkins and Deloach, found the back of the net on penalty kicks to help the Tigers defeat Cullman. Deloach actually converted the winning pk in both of Springville’s pk victories this season.
“The playoff win over Cullman was massive!” Wilkerson said. “Being the first playoff win since the 2019 team played for a state championship.”
The team’s success in 2022 also earned Wilkerson All-County Coach of the Year honors this season.
“It is pretty cool to be recognized by your peers in the county for all the hard work that we do,” Wilkerson said.
The playoff victory loomed large in the coach’s thoughts following the award. The other moment that stood out to the Tigers’ coach was the 1-0 win over Southside March 7.
“The area win over Southside was a huge momentum boost for the team,” Wilkerson said. “Southside is becoming quite a rival.”
The Tigers dropped the road rematch this season 2-0, but both schools earned 2-1 wins in the 2021 season.
Speaking of the season, junior Matt Wolf paced the Tigers with 20 goals this season. In the last two seasons, Matt Wolf scored 36 total goals and assisted on 14 others. That success did not go unnoticed as the junior became the program’s first player selected to compete in the North-South All-Star game later this summer.
“He has 50 goal involvements before his senior year,” Wilkerson said. “So when Matt is scoring or creating goals he’s just doing his job for the team. But he’s pretty good at it.”
Deloach, a sophomore, is the other member of the all-county team returning next season. He finished the year with three goals and three assists while playing multiple positions for the Tigers.
Watkins, a senior, also found the back of the net three times for the Tigers, but he also managed to record 11 assists.
Wilkerson described Gilmer as the “metronome of the team, (who) kept things ticking.” The coach then said Howard was the “heartbeat of the defense, (who) had several critical tackles that helped keep six clean sheets.”
Those two served as captains alongside John Wolf.
“Really going to miss these four seniors, including all three of our captains,” Wilkerson said. “They were the foundation of our team and just brought a work ethic that we’ll build off of going forward.”
The 2022 St. Clair County All-County Boys’ Soccer Team
Ashville – Wyatt Knight
Ashville – Joe Stevens
Ashville – Carter Jones
Ashville – Clayton Knight
Ashville – Greyson Simpson
Moody – Ozvaldo Mancilla
Moody – Marcus Carre
Moody – Gavyn Baker
Moody – Juan Garcia
St. Clair County – Fabian Diaz
St. Clair County – Dylan Brown
St. Clair County – Ian McKinnon
Springville – Matt Wolf
Springville – Brody Watkins
Springville – Conner Gilmer
Springville – Johnnie Wolf
Springville – Garrett Howard
Springville – Tristan Deloach
Coach of the Year – Springville's Cody Wilkerson