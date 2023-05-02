Springville girls soccer cruises past Moody, 'earns' second-round playoff spot

SPRINGVILLE — Three Moody defenders plus the keeper stood between Springville sophomore Rebecca Sierra when she dribbled to the opposing goal in the opening minutes of the second half.
Her teammate, Maggie Nalley, wasn’t surprised when Sierra found the back of the net anyways in Springville’s 8-0 victory in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday night.
“I just know Rebecca can dribble through the whole team,” Nalley said.
Sierra finished the evening with a hat trick, and her dominance on the field was rivaled only by Nalley’s, who finished the game with two goals and a pair of assists.
“She was on it tonight,” Springville coach Meg Childress said. “She did a great job of playing balls in across the field, taking it in to get her own shots and her own goals. But she did a great job of mixing it up and not being predictable.”
Before the game and throughout the season, Childress said she reminded Springville (18-2) that the Tigers would have to earn their accolades this season.
It certainly seemed like they took that message to heart on Tuesday night when they took a 4-0 lead on Moody 25 minutes into the match.
“We remind them, you’ve got to earn it,” Childress said. “You’re not given it. You’re not given the win, you’re not guaranteed to go to the second round. You’ve got to earn it.”
What to know
— Springville finished the first half with 13 shots on goal compared to Moody’s two. Each team finished with four in the second half, although Springville sat a few starters at halftime since the Tigers were up 6-0 at the time.
— Springville’s Emily Clendenin also scored twice in the victory, first off a header in the 25th minute, then in the 50th minute when she scored the game’s final goal.
— It was difficult to see who made contact with the ball last on Springville’s remaining goal scored in the 33rd minute, but it might have been Annie Grant.
— Springville sophomore Zoey Blaszczynski didn’t find the back of the net herself, but she was one of the biggest reasons the Tigers dominated possession in the first half, especially the opening 20 minutes. Her teammates described her as someone they “can rely on” and “always there” regarding her clutch plays on the field.
— Moody’s Mollie Grames broke up several big plays, including some that would have resulted in shots on goal as she fought to keep the Blue Devils’ season alive.
Who said
— Nalley on the team’s success this season: “I think our bond as a team this year is a lot better than it was last year. Like, we’re all really close this year, and I think that just made us more confident.”
— Sierra on the win: “It is really exciting. I am very proud of our team so far. We love our team so much, and I really think we can go pretty far.”
— Childress on Sierra’s second-half goal: “She does a really good job of reading the game and reading what the other players are doing and making those split-second decisions because you have 2-5 seconds to think about it, and she does a great job.”
Next up
— Springville will travel to John Carroll for the second round. The exact date isn’t known yet, but it should take place between Thursday and Saturday.