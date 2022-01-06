Springville girls pull away from Leeds in second half

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Tigers overcame a slow start in girls basketball Tuesday, using a second-half surge to beat the Leeds Green Wave 55-32.
Springville and Leeds went into halftime with the home team up 16-13, but things got rolling in the second half when, spurred on by a pair of early 3-pointers, the Tigers surged ahead and cut off the majority of Leeds’ offensive attack.
“We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half,” Springville coach Warren House said after the win. “Our post players were able to work inside, but we just weren’t making shots. All but two of our post players’ points were in the second half. We couldn’t finish nothing in the first half, it was just bouncing in and out.”
The Tigers were paced by senior Abbie Talton, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season. She led Springville with 13, while Bella Bulington scored 11 and Ava Vaught had eight points.
"Our legs might have been tired from last night’s game, I don’t know,” House said. “We weren’t hitting outside shots, either. We just weren’t shooting well. We put a lot into last night’s game.”
Hitting those two 3-pointers definitely helped the Lady Tigers’ momentum, House said.
“Most teams, you know, you make a three and you ain’t made them and when you do make them, it makes everything feel better,” he said. “It makes you feel like, ‘Oh, we can make a shot.’ We were getting down on ourselves because we were missing shots.”
The Tigers beat a tough Class 7A program, Gadsden City, the previous evening and the effort left Springville a little down in the first half. The schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Tigers go on the road this weekend to visit Southside Gadsden on Friday at 5:45 p.m., and then rematch with Moody at 6 p.m. Saturday.
For Leeds, Zoie Galloway had 17 to lead all scorers, while Katelyn Sims had seven and Jazmyn McGee had four.