Springville girls overwhelm Saints despite incredible performance from keeper

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
ODENVILLE — St. Clair County sophomore keeper Peyton Luster faced almost every kind of shot in Tuesday night’s match against Springville.
For the most part, she looked the part of a wall, recording at least 16 saves. But eventually, walls crack, and Springville sophomore Rebecca Sierra-Burciaga knew just where to apply the pressure in the Tigers’ 4-0 victory.
“I think we frustrated them a little bit in the first half,” St. Clair County coach Steven Mizzell said. “They found their footing a little bit in the second half. They're a good team, and they're not one-dimensional. They can score in very different ways. And when you have somebody like 28 (Sierra-Burciaga) on your team that can score from all over the field, it's really difficult to keep her out of the net.”
Sierra-Burciaga finished the match with the game’s final two goals in the 46th and 56th minutes.
“I think, start of the game, she was a little frustrated,” Springville coach Meg Childress said. “Because we were trying to adapt to they, there was a lot of their players in the middle, but she overcame that and did very well.”
Luster almost made it out of the first half clean. She put forth an admirable effort to record her 10th save of the game in the 39th minute. Then literal seconds later, Springville junior Annie Grant sent a shot flying dead center, maybe a foot under the crossbar.
Luster high-pointed the ball with two hands, but the shot’s momentum carried it past the keeper to the back of the net.
“Excellent, excellent,” said Childress when asked about Luster’s performance against her team. “And that's one of the things we talked about at halftime is that she's a great keeper. We were sending a lot of high balls first half, and she was getting every one of them. She had a great game. Great saves.”
What to know
— The Tigers picked up right where they left off after halftime when Maggie Nalley found the back of the net in the 41st minute.
— The Tigers finished with at least 23 shots on goal, while St. Clair County only mustered two, both of which came in the first half. This disparity closely resembled the overall possession split in the match as the Tigers controlled the ball for most of the evening, including basically all of the second half.
— Although still a sizable loss, both coaches spoke about a Saints team that seemed to close the gap a little since the Tigers beat St. Clair County 6-0 in the previous meeting on March 23.
Who said
— Childress on Nalley’s first-half performance: “She was doing everything right. Controlling the ball, creating plays, there were several crosses she sent in that we should have capitalized on, but we did not, and she was sending beautiful balls for us to score on.”
— Childress on the difference between the two halves: “They had closed down the middle very well. And so we kind of had to adapt to that and we did good end of the first half and definitely in the second half, using our wings more and creating those opportunities to score.”
— Mizzell on Luster: “For her to be able to sustain mentally two 40-minute halves against a good offensive team, that goes really well for us. A really good player, and she is only going to improve in the next few years. … Mental toughness is important for us and I thought she displayed some good mental toughness tonight.”
Next up
— Springville travels to Lincoln on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— St. Clair County (7-5) hosts Shelby County for senior night on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. if weather permits.