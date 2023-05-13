Springville girls dismantle Gulf Shores to claim first state championship

HUNTSVILLE — Springville’s arrival in Huntsville this week was met with surprise and, in some cases, skepticism. On Saturday, the Tigers left no doubt who belonged at the top of the food chain in 5A when they defeated Gulf Shores 9-4 in the state championship game to claim the program’s first title in their first semi-final appearance.
“We definitely shocked some people getting here, but now we’ve made a name for ourselves,” Springville coach Meg Childress said. “I think it was well earned.”
The only bad thing you can say about the Tigers’ performance on Saturday is that they took all the drama out of the game early when they took a 6-2 lead in the final seconds of the first half.
Of course, the blame for that largely falls on Class 5A Tournament MVP, Springville sophomore Rebecca Sierra, who scored all four of her goals in the first half before assisting on two others in the second. Oh yeah, and she spent roughly 24 minutes of the game cheering her teammates on from the sidelines.
“I don’t think anybody can describe it,” Springville captain Hope Laughlin said of Sierra’s performance. “She’s definitely going to be a great player as she continues to grow. I mean, she’s just a sophomore.”
That’s right, Class 5A can look forward to Sierra for two more years. In fact, Springville’s historic championship could just be the beginning of a run for the Tigers (21-2). Laughlin is the only Tiger starter in Saturday’s win who graduates. Six others are juniors and four are sophomores.
“I think they have big shoes to fill next year,” Childress said. “We are going to miss our seniors next year. We have big shoes to feel. They’ve started a trend, and hopefully, we continue with that so people aren’t surprised to see Springville here.”
What to know
— For the second day in a row, Springville junior Annie Grant scored a goal to give the Tigers the lead for good in a tie game. Her score came in the 17th minute when she followed up on a rebounded shot.
— Springville freshman Audrey Duckworth didn’t start Saturday’s contest, but she more than made her presence felt when she scored first in the 36th and then in the 42nd minute. Her second goal was a chip shot over the keeper’s head, but it was her first that she took the most pride in after she scored from the edge of the box off a tight angle.
— Sophomore Zoey Blaszczynski and junior Maggie Nalley scored the Tigers’ final goals in the game.
— Sierra scored the opening goal in the game in the sixth minute, but Gulf Shores’ Jensen Ward responded with a pair of quick goals in the seventh and eighth minutes.
Who said
— Sierra on being named MVP: “It’s amazing. All that hard work, like my past 10 years of playing soccer, it’s amazing.”
— Childress on if the Tigers will miss Laughlin’s leadership: “So much. She was our captain. She was our team mom. She was taking care of everybody at lunch today, making sure they had their food. She takes care of everybody, but she is also a leader on the field, so she will be missed. All of our seniors will.”
— Duckworth on why her first goal meant more to her: “Because I had to beat a couple girls to get in the box and then get it behind the net.”
— Laughlin on the win: “Today, I didn’t come out here thinking we were going to win that big, but with this team, anything is pretty possible, so I am just amazed.”