Springville finishes fifth overall after heroic efforts from senior

OXFORD — Springville senior Makayln Kyser put together a final day that most kids can only dream of when she swung the bat in the Class 6A state tournament.
“She’s been the captain of the team and anytime there is any pressure or the situation is big, she is always bigger, bigger than the circumstance.” Springville coach J.P. Taruc said. “And that is one girl when there is any pressure that is who we look to.”
The Tigers were looking for Kyser all day, and for most of it, she delivered. In the opening round game against Mortimer Jordan, Springville fell into a 9-0 hole in the second inning. Then with two outs down, the senior delivered a bases-clearing double to drive in three runs. Springville ended the inning trailing by four and eventually tied the game up at 10-10 before losing 16-10.
Then in a must-win game, it was Kyser who hit a double to drive in leadoff hitter Rebekah Hargrove in the third inning. Kyser quickly followed her across home plate to give Springville a 2-0 lead over Robertsdale.
After securing a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over Robertsdale in six innings, the Tigers met their match against Calera, falling 2-1. Even in defeat, somehow Kyser managed to steal the show when she hit a home run to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning that would last until the very end.
“That was probably one of the hardest hits I’ve ever seen to be honest with you,” Taruc said. “These are 225-feet fields. That probably hit 250, and it was great for her. … Can’t be more proud of her, especially her being the team captain of this team, the anchor of this team.”
Despite failing to earn a spot in the final four, Springville’s first-year head coach is proud of the fight his team showed during the final day. Six of the Tigers’ runs against Mortimer Jordan came after Springville had two outs called. The first two runs against Robertsdale came in the same situation.
“Our motto with that has always been pressure is a privilege,” Taruc said. “And if you get that opportunity and there is pressure on you with two outs, it is a privilege to be there in that situation, and you make the most out of it, and I think we as a team, we’ve been making the most out of that two-out situation.”
The Tigers finished tied for fifth overall in Class 6A after losing five seniors that started on last season’s squad, which finished second overall in the class.
“I think the future is bright with Springville,” Taruc said. “When I took the job, I’ve always said this, the community loves softball, and it is great to coach in a community that loves softball and wants to get better at softball, and I’m just blessed to be honest with you that I’ve got that support.”
What to know
— Kyser isn’t the only senior departing the program. The Tigers must also say goodbye to Hargrove and Tori Barnes, who batted third. Barnes recorded a team-high three hits to go along with two RBIs against Mortimer Jordan. Hargrove failed to get a hit in that one, but she bounced back against Robertsdale to finish with multiple hits in the victory.
— Springville starting pitcher Bella Bullington gave up eight hits through two innings against Mortimer Jordan, but none of that mattered when she started in the circle against Robertsdale. Bullington struck out four of the 17 batters she faced through the first four innings while only allowing two hits and one walk.
— Calera’s leadoff batter hit a double to start the bottom of the seventh inning. Springville could not stop her from scoring, then Calera put batters at first and third. With no outs recorded, the Tigers could not make the plays needed to extend the game into the eighth inning.
Who said
— Taruc on finishing tied for fifth: “I’m proud of every single one of them, and extremely proud of the seniors, Tori, Bekah and Kyser, because people had doubted us. You’ve got to realize we lost five seniors last year and people were actually just looking past us and didn’t think we had a chance to make it here, and then going into win area and then win regional and getting to this stage here was a great accomplishment.”
— Taruc on Bullington’s performance against Robertsdale: “She pitched really well for us here. She gave no unearned runs right there, and she kept them, the big thing is she was keeping them off balance going in and out of the zone. Her change-up was really looking so much better this game, but our defense played behind her is what helped us.”
— Taruc on the seniors: “I wanted to have senior, senior, senior on the top of the lineup because I knew that I could trust in them, lean on them throughout the season, and when we need them to perform, they were going to perform.”
— Taruc on Mortimer Jordan’s decision to walk Kyser multiple times, including once when the bases were loaded: “To me, that is respect. At times Makayln gets frustrated about it, but you really get coach’s and team’s respect for you to get walked intentionally. … people will respect her, and I would do the same thing, to be honest with you. Such a great player, such a great kid with lots of power.”