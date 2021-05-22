Springville falls to Hazel Green, finishes runner-up in Class 6A state tournament

OXFORD — Springville’s softball team fell in the championship round of the Class 6A state tournament to the Hazel Green Trojans.
The Tigers finished the season 39-12, went undefeated in the Class 6A, Area 13 and were East Central regional tournaments.
Springville went 3-0 on Friday, including a 8-6 win over Hazel Green in the winners' bracket finals. The Trojans beat Mortimer Jordan in the elimination bracket finals to qualify for the championship round.
The Tigers fell 10-0 to the Trojans, forcing winner-take all in the double-elimination tournament where Hazel Green clinched the 9-5 win.
The Tigers pushed back in the final game and limited the Trojans to no runs for the first five innings. Meanwhile, Springville put up five runs, including a three-run homer by McKenzie Brown.
Hazel Green then responded with nine runs in the sixth, including two home runs by Maddie Bowling to take the tournament crown.
Springville coach Brandon Easterwood said he was proud of how his team fought throughout the tournament.
“We’ve overcome adversity all year,” Easterwood said. “We lost the first game today and we fought back again that same game, we just didn’t come out on top. We played great until that sixth inning.”
Brown had a record day as she drove in all five runs in the final game and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate.
Reagan Cornelius, Makalyn Kyser and Brown were all selected for the all-tournament team.
Easterwood added that he encouraged his girls to keep their heads up following the final game.
“We’ve overachieved and we continued to play hard.” Easterwood said. “We’ve gotten better so there's no reason to put your heads down.”
The head coach also expressed his gratitude to his community for coming out and supporting his team.
“That’s what Springville does. Springville comes out and supports, they support our teams and I knew they would,” He said. “That’s why I’m at Springville and that’s why I wanted to be here.”
Springville 8, Hazel Green 6: Before advancing to the championship round, Springville won in the winners' bracket finals.
The Trojans jumped out in the first inning and maintained a 6-3 lead by the end of the fifth. However, the Tigers rallied and posted five runs in the sixth. A double by McKenzie Brown that accounted for three of the five runs.
Easterwood said the key to getting the first three tournament wins was overcoming the length of the day.
“We started to succumb to the weather and the heat was starting to get to us, but they’ve done this all year. Everytime our backs are up against the wall, that’s when we play our best,” Easterwood said.
“I knew it was possible, it was just a matter of getting that big hit.”
Brown led with four RBIs on the day along with a home run in the fifth. Makalyn Kyser also slugged a homer in the first and contributed two RBIs. She was 2-for-3 from the plate.
Springville 6, Athens 1: In the second round, Springville scored a win over Athens, who was ranked No. 1 in the final regular-season poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Springville was No. 4.
After a mostly scoreless game, the Tigers posted six runs in the sixth by McKenzie Brown, Makalyn Kyser, Addie Bowling, Tatum Bartlett, Layla Bradshaw and Cami Gunter to put them ahead 6-1.
Bradshaw also drove in two runs.
The Golden Eagles had an opportunity for a comeback in the seventh, but fell short after three back-to-back groundouts.
Regan Cornelius led her team from the circle, allowing only one run on five hits for the four innings she worked. She struck out six on the day.
Springville 10, Saraland 3: The Springville Tigers came out on top against Saraland in the opening round of the tournament.
Despite allowing three runs in the opening inning, the Tigers limited the Spartans to no runs for the rest of the game.
Cornelius allowed no runs on one hit for the four innings she worked. She recorded nine strikeouts for the day.
By the end of the third, the Tigers rallied to even the score 3-3. They followed up with four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth secured the win.
Makalyn Kyser homered in the sixth with McKenzie Brown on first. She led with three RBIs. Brown and Kyser contributed three runs apiece and were both 2-for-3 from the plate.
Tatum Bartlett and Bella Bullington also boosted their team with two runs each.