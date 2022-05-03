Springville boys fall in second round to Randolph

SPRINGVILLE — On Tuesday night, John Wolf took the field for the last time in the Tigers’ 4-0 loss to Randolph in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, but the Springville senior left the crowd with a few highlights to remember him by.
Wolf’s most notable moment came in the 11th minute of the game when he leaped from behind the play and connected with the ball while still airborne. Wolf’s quick thinking not only saved a would-be goal that seemed inches from scoring, but his kick sent the ball out of bounds, so the Tigers had time to regroup.
“Their gutsiness to just never quit,” Randolph coach Alex Tomlinson said. “We were about to open the game up with that goal, and we were oh so close, but they never quit. It is plays like that, that keep you in games. You just gotta keep working, and that is a tribute to how Springville played tonight. They just never quit.”
Wolf’s incredible closing speed allowed him to steal possession back at least three different times in the game when Randolph seemed to have relatively easy looks at the goal.
The Tigers trailed 3-0 when the second half began, but Springiville’s offense managed to find new life in the opening moments of the second half. The Tigers almost forced an own goal of their own in the opening minutes before forcing the Raiders to deny several other close calls.
“They competed, and that was the talk at halftime,” Springville coach Cody Wilkerson said. “‘You got 40 more minutes of soccer. Don’t take it for granted.’ … I was proud of the way they responded.”
That fight continued throughout the half. Senior Mateo Molina came the closest to scoring in the 55th minute. Then in the 72nd minute, Wolf sent a kick from deep which glanced off the top of the crossbar before sailing harmlessly over the net.
“Making it to the second round and going up against a multi-time state champion, they fought, they competed,” Wilkerson said. “It hurts, obviously, these seniors, the last time on this field, but we had a good run.”
What to know
— Springville’s season almost came to an end on Friday when the Tigers trailed Cullman 2-1 with six minutes left in the first-round matchup. Wolf tied things up with six minutes left, then Springville won 4-3 on penalty kicks to secure the 3-2 victory. Molina, Brody Watkins, Jerome Byrd and Tristan Deloach all scored on PKs.
— Friday’s win was Springville’s first playoff victory since 2019.
— Randolph found the back of the net in the 15th and 19th minutes to take a 2-0 lead on Tuesday. The Raiders then forced an own goal after Springville’s defense could not stop the ball’s momentum in the 25th minute. The Raiders scored for the final time in the 65th minute.
— Springville senior Clayton Orr made three saves in the 21st minute alone. He finished the night with more than half a dozen as he fought to keep the Tigers in it.
Who said
— Wilkerson on Wolf’s play to deny the early goal: “Heart and just fighting all the way to the end and not giving up. He done that several times this year. He saved two or three goals that were on the line, and he just gets back because he doesn’t give up.”
— Wilkerson on departing captains Wolf, Garrett Howard and Kristopher Gilmer: “They really helped set the tone and meet my expectations for the program.”
— Tomlinson on Springville’s fight: “(If) we come out in the second half and we give up a goal, Springville believes they are in this game. And they are talented enough to climb right back in it. You saw they hit the post, and they had another shot where my keeper made a great save to keep it out, so it could have been a 4-2 game, but our boys left it all on the line and played whistle to whistle.”