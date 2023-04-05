Springville boys cruise past Saints ahead of critical area showdown against Lincoln

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
ODENVILLE — On Tuesday afternoon, Springville took the field as only a program with real postseason dreams can.
The Tigers dismantled St. Clair County in only 40 minutes then they left without fuss.
“We told them to be professional,” Springville coach Cody Wilkerson said. “Like, hey I have a job to do, go out here and do it. … I thought we moved the ball well in some aspects. We didn't dribble too much or take dumb shots. I thought we played as a team well.”
Wilkerson said he believes the Tigers (9-4-1) have the talent to make it to Huntsville this season. However, what remains to be seen is if Springville can replace the leadership and maturity that last year’s seniors used to power the Tigers into the second round.
Wilkerson said, “We have a lot of technical players, a lot of talented players, probably my most talented team. … Got a lot of people playing a lot of minutes that necessarily haven't been in the games before. So it's an important time for us to grow up right now.”
If it wants a shot at the postseason, this group doesn’t have a long time to grow up. The Tigers are now 2-2 in area play after back-to-back wins over St. Clair County (1-12). On Thursday, Springville travels to Lincoln, the only area foe it hasn’t played yet this year, before facing Douglas next week. Douglas beat the Tigers 3-2 on March 7.
“If we win against Lincoln and then get the rematch against Douglas, it puts us in a good position,” Wilkerson said. “That’s gonna be huge for us.”
What to know
— Springville’s Eli Patterson finished with a hat trick. In addition to his three scores, he also recorded one assist. Matt Wolf was the only other Tiger to score multiple times. He finished with two and one assist.
— Springville’s other goal scorers included Boaz Thornton (two assists), Hayden Burke, Jacob Schefano, Jake Rachel and Landon Griffin. Tigers recording assists included Trae Byrd, Tristan Deloach and Ashton Woodall.
— The Tigers didn’t waste any time in this one, scoring six times in the first 19 minutes.
— The Tigers beat St. Clair County 12-0 in the previous meeting on March 23.
Who said
— Wilkerson on an easier path to the semifinals in 5A instead of 6A: “That did away with a round of playoffs. So it's now you win two rounds of playoff games to get to Huntsville. And so that's our goal. It's our goal. It's a tough goal because we're in an area with the number one team in the state in Southside, but it’s something we feel like we can accomplish.”
— Wilkerson on why he praises this team’s technical skill: “The first touch, they can move the ball, they can pass the ball, they have great vision. They can drive a ball 40 yards and take a touch out of the air and it's just, it's fun to watch. It's fun to coach. It's just we got to do all the other little things well. … they can all hit a ball, they can all strike a ball well.”
— St. Clair County coach Taylor Canary: “We’ve had an interesting season because we have a lot of newbies and a lot of young kids on the team. So we’ve been trying to just keep a positive attitude about everything and just do our best and learn to play the game better.”
— Canary on the culture established by senior Noah Duke, junior Stryder Shannon, and sophomore Kevin Hernandez: “They are so supportive to each other, and they don’t beat each other up. It's like, hey let’s keep trying.”
Next up
— Springville travels to Lincoln on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
— St. Clair County hosts Shelby County on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.