Springville AD discusses split vote to suspend county basketball tournament

At the end of April, the St. Clair County coaches association voted to suspend the annual county basketball tournament until all five schools are in different areas.
Moody, Springville and St. Clair County all find themselves in the same area for at least one more year. On April 27, county athletic director Rusty St. John said that at least some of the schools involved felt continuing to play in the tournament hurt their postseason chances.
The 3-2 vote speaks to the divide that all the county coaches felt regarding the tournament’s importance, but the one thing that didn’t appear up for debate at the meeting was the support that the tournament received from the community.
“Because no doubt it makes money,” St. John said. “It is a great revenue generator.”
Other school officials declined to comment, but on May 2, Springville athletic director and girl’s basketball coach Warren House echoed St. John's sentiment.
“It’s really a money-maker for the teams on the years that they host it,” House said. “It’s work, but you can make money like you don’t normally make for some games. I mean, it is like (in 2022) we cleared after paying off the bills. … with our concessions and everything, we cleared over $9,000.”
House said the bulk of that came from the gate revenue, with roughly $2,000 additional being made off concessions.
The Springville coach didn’t elaborate on his vote at the meeting but did say he wished the association voted for the change at the beginning of the year.
“We struggle to get people to play us, and now then this late in the year, most schedules are set, and we have a week with no games,” House said. “We at Springville, we are struggling to find games … In basketball, you get rusty in a week. And if you have momentum, you might lose all your momentum. I just hated the timing.”
While the timing was inconvenient, the only real important factor for House was the disappointment that he knew his players, and potentially other kids, would feel.
“I’m just disappointed for kids that it is not there,” House said. “I know my kids looked forward to it. I don’t know if other teams, other kids other places look forward to it or not.”
As a self-proclaimed “traditionalist,” House said he hates to see the tournament sidelined. The Springville coach added that he understands why the proposal was introduced for a vote and sees the argument that playing a third time in the country tournament could impact the subsequent meeting in the area tournament.
“I have been on both ends of that,” House said. “I have been in the area with Moody and Odenville many times, and I was in the area with Ashville and Odenville, and I’ve played somebody a bunch of times with the county tournament and then turn around and lose to them in the area tournament in the first round and not make the playoffs so I get it.”
House can argue for or against the tournament depending on whether the issue is centered around money, tradition, postseason success or other factors. Still, he always circles back to the disappointment he expects some county kids will feel next year when they aren’t able to compete in the tournament.
“This takes away one opportunity of recognition for kids because there is going to be no all-county tournament team in which players at each level, we had kids that received (those) honors,” House said. “Those honors aren’t going to be there anymore for them. … You can’t tell me, even though we won it, you can’t tell me the girls from Moody or Ashville that made all-county, you can’t tell me they won’t tell their kids or they won’t talk about it when they see other people from their school coming through.”