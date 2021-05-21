Sixth-inning comeback secures semifinal win for Springville

OXFORD — The Springville softball team beat Hazel Green 8-6 in the Class 6A state tournament in Oxford today.
The Trojans jumped out to take the lead in the first inning and maintained a 6-3 lead by the end of the fifth. However, the Tigers rallied and posted five runs in the sixth. A double by McKenzie Brown that accounted for three of the five runs.
Head Coach Brandon Easterwood said the key to getting today’s tournament wins was overcoming the length of the day.
“We started to succumb to the weather and the heat was starting to get to us, but they’ve done this all year. Everytime our backs are up against the wall, that’s when we play our best,” Easterwood said.
“I knew it was possible, it was just a matter of getting that big hit.”
Brown led with four RBIs on the day along with a homerun in the fifth. Makalyn Kyser also knocked back a homer in the first and contributed two RBIs. She was 2-for-3 from the plate.
The Tigers will advance to the championship round Saturday to take on the winner of the elimination bracket.