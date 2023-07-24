 Skip to main content
Six girls from each team earn all-county soccer honors

St. Clair all county soccer girls 2023

The 2023 St. Clair All-County girl's team.

 Bob Crisp | Daily Home

Springville coach Meg Childress earned County Coach of the Year honors from her peers in St. Clair County after the Tigers claimed the program’s first state championship.

The coaches also honored six athletes from each team that fielded a girl’s soccer team.

The 2023 All-County Team

Miriam Newman- Moody

Emma Hollis- Moody

Lauryn Jenkins- Moody

Emily Courington- Moody

Val Montoya- Moody

Merab Sierra- Moody

Savannah Kelley- St. Clair County

Peyton Luster- St. Clair County

Andrea Post- St. Clair County

Kailyn Turner- St. Clair County

Izzy Wawryk- St. Clair County

Hannah Mullens- St. Clair County

Rebecca Sierra- Springville

Maggie Nalley- Springville

Hope Laughlin- Springville

Zoey Blaszczynski- Springville

Sophie Crotts- Springville

Annie Grant- Springville

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep