Six girls from each team earn all-county soccer honors

Springville coach Meg Childress earned County Coach of the Year honors from her peers in St. Clair County after the Tigers claimed the program’s first state championship.
The coaches also honored six athletes from each team that fielded a girl’s soccer team.
The 2023 All-County Team
Miriam Newman- Moody
Emma Hollis- Moody
Lauryn Jenkins- Moody
Emily Courington- Moody
Val Montoya- Moody
Merab Sierra- Moody
Savannah Kelley- St. Clair County
Peyton Luster- St. Clair County
Andrea Post- St. Clair County
Kailyn Turner- St. Clair County
Izzy Wawryk- St. Clair County
Hannah Mullens- St. Clair County
Rebecca Sierra- Springville
Maggie Nalley- Springville
Hope Laughlin- Springville
Zoey Blaszczynski- Springville
Sophie Crotts- Springville
Annie Grant- Springville