Signing Day: Moody's Rothe heads to Huntington; Terry, Morrow sign to play softball

MOODY — Moody High School celebrated National Signing Day by recognizing three athletes who will play collegiate sports.
Taylor Rothe will play football at Montgomery-based Huntingdon College, which is an NCAA Division III school. Carmen Terry and Jana Morrow will play softball, with Terry headed to Snead State Community College in Boaz and Morrow going to Bevill State Community College in Jasper.
At Wednesday's ceremony, Rothe said he hopes to use this opportunity to help in his future career as a football coach
“I’m looking forward to learning and understanding the game more,” Rothe said. “(Huntingdon) has a great coaching staff and because I’m going into coaching this will be a great direction in helping with that.”
Terry committed Jan. 28 to sign scholarship papers with Snead State. She said playing softball at the college level has always been her goal.
“I just know that ever since I picked up a bat and ball that (softball) is something that I’ve always loved,” Terry said.
Morrow will make her college athletic career official by signing Friday with Bevill State. She emphasized that playing college softball is something she has wanted to do from a young age.
“I’m just very excited to be able to get this opportunity, because for a while I was nervous I wasn’t going to be able to, but I just never gave up on it and kept pushing until I got what I wanted,” Morrow said.