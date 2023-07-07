Shepard makes history at Ashville as school system's first African American football coach

ASHVILLE — Kirakias Shepard kept hearing the same thing every time he interviewed for an open head coaching position. He didn’t have head coach experience.
But Ashville’s new head football coach and athletic director, introduced on June 27, didn’t dwell on the three times he heard no. Instead of getting frustrated, Shepard kept his eyes on the road ahead, the same one which led him to Ashville.
“Well, how do you get head coaching experience if you’ve never been told yes,” Shepard said. “So that went through my head, but I kept my head up, and I know what kind of coach I am and what I bring to the table. I just really kept my face in God and knew one day somebody was going to give me a shot. I’ve been given that shot and am really determined to make the most of it.”
Shepard first got a call from principal Leann Ford informing him that he got the job two weeks ago.
“It was a very surreal moment for me because I’ve wanted this for a very, very long time,” Shepard said. “And just happy that she saw something in me that she thought I would be a good fit here.”
Then on Tuesday night, Shepard got confirmation of something he’d heard rumblings of in recent weeks. His new position makes him the first African American head football coach under the St. Clair County Schools System.
“That was kind of a surreal moment for me,” Shepard said. “Not really that I really thought about that. I just want to be a good coach, but if there is not a first, there can’t be a second or a third, so I definitely appreciate that.”
That announcement also left him with a celebration that Shepard knows he’ll remember for a long time coming.
“It was a very surreal moment because my entire church family came,” he said. “We were, I think I might have had 50-100 people there with me. When Mr. Burns announced that I was the first African American head coach, there was a standing ovation, and it was just a very, very special moment, and I’m glad I was able to be a part of it.”
Shepard, a 2009 graduate of Pell City, said he never had an African American head or assistant football coach growing up.
“I know now me being an African American or a Black man, I think it is important for Black kids to see me in this position,” Shepard said. “Granted, I had some great coaches coming up, they were all white, but they were amazing. They were why I chose to get in this profession.”
If there’s one word that Shepard hopes his players hear him preach about in the coming months, that word would be commitment. Of course, Shepard isn't just going to throw that word around. He's demonstrated it throughout his coaching career.
Shepard didn’t always see himself on the sidelines. When he enrolled at UAB following high school, he planned on pursuing a career in medicine.
When the opportunity came to work as a low-level assistant coach at Pell City in 2011, Shepard realized this was his true calling.
Two transfers followed, first to Jefferson State Community College and then to Jacksonville State. Shepard also continued to work as an aid at Pell City from 2011-2019.
Throughout this time in his life, Shepard took on small class loads so he could continue prioritizing the kids at Pell City.
“I just all looked at it as being a part of the process,” Shepard said. “Those years are what make me who I am, and I value that time even though my uncle (Carzella Shepard) used to call me a ‘professional student.’”
The slow and steady approach worked out well for him. In 2019, Shepard took on an assistant role at St. Clair County. In roughly a year, the program elevated him to defensive coordinator for the following two seasons.
Then in 2022, Shepard served as co-defensive coordinator at Pell City under former Panthers coach Steve Mask.
“He really relates well to his players,” Shepard said of Mask. “And you know that I saw the importance of building relationships with those players. And, you know, making sure those players understand that you care about them and you want the best for them. … and he’s a heck of a ball coach too. He really knows his Xs and Os.”
Ashville is the smallest school by classification that Shepard has worked for, but it doesn't feel that way to Ashville's new coach.
“The amount of support that has been shown not just to my program but to athletics as a whole, it is unreal,” Shepard said. “And being a community that is small, we’re a 4A school, but like the kind of support here is what 6A and 7A schools want, and that is a vital piece of being successful, and that piece of the puzzle is here.”