Serve it up: How volleyball helped a foreign exchange student find a new home in Ashville

ASHVILLE — Hi, how are you?
To most Alabamians, it’s an expression of our southern hospitality that flies out automatically. To exchange student Yuka Kuriyama, an Ashville High School junior from the Minato-ku subdivision of Tokyo, Japan, it was more like a waking nightmare.
“In Japan, you don’t greet people who are not your friends,” Kuriyama typed out using a translator app. “So, I wasn’t used to people saying hi to me on my first day of school here, but now I’m used to it, and it’s one of the things I like about Americans.”
Kuriyama was similarly surprised when fans chanted her name during her first volleyball match, although she didn’t hear them until watching a video back later.
Crysten Andrews, who hosts Kuriyama at her home along with her husband Jesse Andrews, said the girl was “shocked and embarrassed” at all the attention she received on the court at first.
These days, Andrews can’t imagine how Kuriyama would have survived the transition without her new teammates or the sport she grew up playing since she was 10.
“I have really seen her confidence skyrocket too once she started volleyball and really started playing more volleyball,” Andrews said. “Seeing her on the court is a different person than she is on the court versus when she’s not playing volleyball. That’s like her element, which is really fun to see.”
A whole new world
While the “hellos” and the “how are yous” shocked her at first, it’s also a great example of why Kuriyama decided to come to the United States in the first place.
“One of my seniors at school was studying abroad in the U.S.,” Kuriyama typed. “And I became interested in studying abroad after seeing his Instagram. … As I researched, I was impressed by the differences in culture and ways of thinking, and decided to study in the United States.”
So Kuriyama looked for a host family through the EF High School Exchange Year program. Once she connected with the Andrews family, the junior decided to take them up on the offer to come to Ashville.
“Now I can’t imagine my house without her,” Andrews said.
Kuriyama described transportation as the biggest cultural difference she’s encountered.
“I was surprised to see that people use cars to go everywhere,” she typed. “And there are no sidewalks.”
When Andrews hears this she can’t help but laugh at the memory of Kuriyama’s surprise the first time she saw the Buc-ees gas station in Leeds.
When asked what she’s enjoyed most about her time in the United States, Kuriyama is quick to say the food, proving in the process that some things are universal among teenagers.
Some of Kuriyama’s favorites include chicken and dumplings; strawberry, chocolate or s'mores-flavored Poptarts and ice cream. Cough medicine currently has the worst grade, Kuriyama gave it a minus-4 out of 10.
Of course, that’s not the only thing Kuriyama likes about Ashville.
“Another is that I have made friends,” Kuriyama typed. “But every day, I feel that my English is still not good enough, so I want to study harder so that I can talk more with friends.”
The language barrier was the most obvious obstacle that Kuriyama had to overcome when she arrived in the United States in July.
She had a decent understanding of English, thanks to classes back home. Kuriyama gave herself a grade of “4 out of 10.”
Those studies focused entirely on reading and writing, which helped Kuriyama copy notes off the board, but mentally translating fast enough to keep up in conversations was another challenge entirely.
Speaking English out loud was quite literally a foreign concept to her.
“We video chatted while she was still in Japan. I think she said maybe four words to me in like a 30-minute call,” Andrews said.
No wonder Kuriyama’s new classmates, teammates and others initially labeled her as shy. It’s a word the junior also uses to describe her identity in America, but Kuriyama emphatically shakes her head no when asked if she acts similarly back home in Japan.
“Listening to her on the phone with her (Japanese) friends, she laughs, and she jokes, like you can hear it,” Andrews said. “She is definitely not shy when she is talking to them.”
Andrews, who didn’t know any Japanese before Kuriyama’s arrival, said overcoming the language barrier was difficult for her also. However, Andrews noticed that sometimes Kuriyama’s biggest struggle isn’t with finding the words to say but having the confidence to say them.
“She second guesses herself like she is not saying it right,” Andrews said. “Or she tries talking to us with sounds and I’m like, ‘No, you have to use your words.’ … I think sometimes she thinks that she is not doing it right, and so then she is like then, oh nope that is wrong and then just kind of stops.”
After two months in Ashville, Kuriyama updated her understanding of English to “6 or 7 out of 10.” While self-confidence is still an issue at times, Andrews said she’s seen a completely different side of Kuriyama lately.
“My husband or I will tease her like normal family stuff, and now she is to the point where she is fine teasing back,” Andrews said. “She’s not worried about upsetting us or hurting our feelings because she knows us better now. She has definitely opened up more now.”
Her teammates noticed changes as well. When the season began, Kuriyama preferred to stand a few feet apart when the girls huddled up. Now she joins the rest of the girls as if she’s been with them for years.
“When we're in the locker room, we'll be like, laughing, cutting up, doing whatever,” senior Rachel St. John said. “And I've noticed recently she's more involved in the conversation. She's more laughing now. She's like, well, because she's understanding and she's able to communicate back, and so I think now she's more enjoying it, and she's able to laugh and engage in our fun stuff.”
Finding the familiar
Considering everything Kuriyama had to overcome, it was a surprise to many when she initially expressed interest in joining the team. Looking back, it seems like a bit of a no-brainer for a girl that spends so much time wading through unfamiliar surroundings.
“Volleyball gives her, this is something she has in common. … This is where she knows, she knows this,” Ashville volleyball coach Lindsay Sullivan said.
The junior’s role on the team isn’t an act of charity. She has more than earned her place with the Bulldogs, emerging as something of a serve specialist.
In fact, Kuriyama is seventh on the team with nine aces this season, a stat which is particularly noteworthy considering Sullivan said this might be the deepest team she’s ever had where aces are concerned.
“A great serve, which is what Yuka is great at, is a momentum switch,” Sullivan said. “And so a couple of aces or a couple defensive passes off of a hit can switch our momentum, and that is everything.”
The junior said she loves the team's enthusiastic celebrations after winning each point.
“They are kind to me if I score a point or even if I make a mistake,” Kuriyama said. “All my teammates are cheerful and kind.”
Her teammates said Kuriyama has taught them how to manage their own expectations and emotions better during matches, especially when those mistakes happen.
“She immediately realizes that she needs to move on from it,” Ashville junior Molly Northam said. “She just smiles immediately, like I've learned from that. … I need to move forward and focus on the next step. So I've learned from her just because I've never seen her down really, she'll make a mistake, and then she'll just get right back up and keep smiling and cheer for everyone.”
Sullivan echoed Northam’s words later when asked about Kuriyama’s positive attitude.
“You can see it even though she's not speaking it,” Sullivan said. “Her body language is good for the girls. It's good for the team to see.”
Kuriyama and the Bulldogs will return to the court next week in the Class 4A regionals for what they hope is a lengthy stay in the postseason.
The end of the season will also mark the end of Kuriyama’s time on the Ashville volleyball courts since she will return home to Japan during May or June to finish her studies there.
“Oh, I am going to cry,” Andrews said. “It is going to be tough. … She is one of my kids. … I don’t want to think about it, but I hope when she goes back home, she will be able to tell her friends and anybody else that is wanting to do that program, I hope it was a good experience for her, and she got out of it what she wanted.”