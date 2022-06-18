Saint Clair County trio headlines all-county baseball team

For the first time in a while, Saint Clair County’s baseball team had to avoid the hype after the 2021 group won 21 games, including a trip to the second round of the playoffs.
“It is kind of uncharted territory the last couple years,” Saint Clair County coach Steven Nuss said.
The group struggled with consistency throughout the season, but the team ultimately rounded into form, at least enough so that the Fighting Saints won at least 16 games in a season that culminated in a return trip to the second round of the playoffs, where the team lost to eventual Class 5A state champions Russellville.
“These past couple years, according to Saint Clair baseball records, have been some of the best years that we’ve had in 10, 15, even 20 years,” Nuss said. “They said it had been the first time that they’ve been in the second round back-to-back since maybe 05, 06.”
That success did not go unnoticed as three Fighting Saints, including Conner Whitfield, Jackson Lindsey and Sawyer Motes, earned spots on the 2022 St. Clair All-County Baseball Team.
Nuss was also recognized as the County Baseball Coach of the Year.
“It is an honor just because I feel like this county has come such a long ways just baseball-wise in the last 10 years,” Nuss said. “Springville won 5A two years ago and Moody always has incredible talent. Ashville, Ragland and us have kind of been on the back end of that the past 10 years. So baseball in this county is really good.”
Speaking of the season, Nuss said he initially worried the team lacked leadership, but Whitfield was one player who helped put those concerns to rest.
The Saint Clair County coach said the senior’s strong finish at the end of his career as the team’s ace pitcher is an incredible story considering Whitfield was behind several of his peers as a freshman.
“He was our go-to this year as far as if there was a game we had to win, then he was the guy that was definitely on the mound for us,” Nuss said. “He was a guy that kind of broke through.”
While Whitfield’s emergence proved critical on and off the field this season, Lindsey, another departing senior, found himself in a familiar role as one of the team’s strongest players.
“When he is on his game, he is one of the better players in this area, north Alabama,” Nuss said.
Lindsey was a game-changing player for the Fighting Saints this season, both in center field and at the plate. Nuss said he just hopes Lindsey gets the chance to continue playing the sport he loves at the next level.
“What I told him on senior day, it is going to be weird making the lineup without you next year,” Nuss said. “Because since I’ve been there as a head coach, I’ve put your name on the lineup card every day as our leadoff guy and as our centerfielder. … Got all the tools in the world. Hoping he can put it all together and catch on somewhere.”
The final member of the all-county trio, Motes, will return next season for his senior season, and Nuss said he hopes to see him continue stepping up into an expanded leadership role.
The Saint Clair County coach also plans to give Motes plenty of opportunities on the mound in addition to his normal responsibilities at shortstop.
“What I am hoping for him the rest of this year, into next season, is to take a little bit more of a vocal lead and hopefully that will help him, help us,” Nuss said.
The 2022 St. Clair County All-County Baseball Team
Ashville – Drew Layfield
Moody – Zach Johnson
Moody – Matt Johnson
Moody – Chase Marshall
Moody – Andrew Goodwin
Moody – Nathan Kenney
Ragland – Jake Donaldson
Ragland – Owen Schall
Saint Clair County – Conner Whitfield
Saint Clair County – Jackson Lindsey
Saint Clair County – Sawyer Motes
Springville – Ethan Davis
Springville – Jacob Neal
Springville – Jordan Nichols
Springville – Asa Morrison
Coach of the Year – Saint Clair County's Steven Nuss