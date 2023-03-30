Rush Propst expected to take over Pell City football

Rumors are circulating that Pell City is expected to hire Rush Propst as the new head football coach by the end of the week.
Pell City superintendent James Martin declined to comment on any potential developments in the coaching search on Wednesday evening other than to say, “we have not made a hire yet.”
It’s possible that could all change on Friday when the Pell City Board of Education meets on Friday at 8 a.m.
The Daily Home can confirm the school expects to make a public announcement of some kind at the CEPA center following the outcome of the board meeting.
Propst was introduced as a co-head coach as Coosa Christian in January.
The longtime high school head coach has long been a household name across the state of Alabama for his success on the football field where he has won well over 200 games.
Propst has also appeared in more than a few headlines over the years amid questions regarding recruiting tactics and the mishandling of funds among other controversies.
Last season the Panthers finished 1-9 under former coach Steve Mask who resigned to take over at Theodore. Mask previously won four state championships at St. Paul’s.